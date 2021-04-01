COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 20.63 lakh people get the jab on March 31, 6.51 crore shots given so far

As many as 20,63,543 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in India on March 31, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report said on April 1, as the country widens the vaccination drive to include those above the age of 45 to contain spiralling infections.

More than 6.51 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. On March 31, 17,94,166 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 2,69,377 people received their second doses, the report said. It included healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.

The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities can get the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination will be open to everyone above the age of 45.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Over 25,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi by 6 pm on March 31 and only one of them reported adverse reaction, officials said. In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 2,489 beneficiaries received vaccine shots, while 12,637 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6pm, an official said. The second dose was given to 6,808 people, he said, adding that 1,892 frontline workers and 1,456 healthcare workers got their first shots. A total of 25,282 people were vaccinated across the city, and only one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, the officials said.

> The number of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra so far has reached 60,29,649, the state government said.

> The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on April 1 in Delhi, officials said. Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since March 22.

> Johnson & Johnson said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions and said the batch did not advance to the final fill-and-finish stage. J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the batch would have produced. The New York Times reported that about 15 million doses were ruined, without citing a source.

> Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year olds, the drugmaker has said, paving the way for it to seek US and European approvals in the coming weeks.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 26,05,169 Arunachal Pradesh 85,889 Assam 10,48,974 Bihar 28,34,138 Chandigarh 77,581 Chhattisgarh 19,42,105 Delhi 12,65,652 Goa 1,15,750 Gujarat 57,00,174 Haryana 15,91,599 Himachal Pradesh 5,32,053 Jharkhand 15,96,433 Karnataka 38,11,007 Kerala 34,01,918 Madhya Pradesh 33,56,666 Maharashtra 62,09,337 Odisha 24,11,021 Punjab 8,42,448 Rajasthan 57,21,312 Tamil Nadu 30,31,631 Telangana 12,95,814 Uttar Pradesh 53,98,684 Uttarakhand 6,98,899 West Bengal 52,30,166

(With inputs from PTI)