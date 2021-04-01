COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 20.63 lakh people get the jab on March 31, 6.51 crore shots given so far

As many as 20,63,543 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in India on March 31, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report said on April 1, as the country widens the vaccination drive to include those above the age of 45 to contain spiralling infections.
More than 6.51 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. On March 31, 17,94,166 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 2,69,377 people received their second doses, the report said. It included healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with co-morbidities.
The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities can get the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination will be open to everyone above the age of 45.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> Over 25,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi by 6 pm on March 31 and only one of them reported adverse reaction, officials said. In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 2,489 beneficiaries received vaccine shots, while 12,637 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6pm, an official said. The second dose was given to 6,808 people, he said, adding that 1,892 frontline workers and 1,456 healthcare workers got their first shots. A total of 25,282 people were vaccinated across the city, and only one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, the officials said.
> The number of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra so far has reached 60,29,649, the state government said.
> The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 will begin on April 1 in Delhi, officials said. Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since March 22.
> Johnson & Johnson said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions and said the batch did not advance to the final fill-and-finish stage. J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the batch would have produced. The New York Times reported that about 15 million doses were ruined, without citing a source.
> Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year olds, the drugmaker has said, paving the way for it to seek US and European approvals in the coming weeks.Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|26,05,169
|Arunachal Pradesh
|85,889
|Assam
|10,48,974
|Bihar
| 28,34,138
|Chandigarh
|77,581
|Chhattisgarh
|19,42,105
|Delhi
|12,65,652
|Goa
|1,15,750
|Gujarat
|57,00,174
|Haryana
|15,91,599
|Himachal Pradesh
|5,32,053
|Jharkhand
|15,96,433
|Karnataka
|38,11,007
|Kerala
|34,01,918
|Madhya Pradesh
|33,56,666
|Maharashtra
|62,09,337
|Odisha
|24,11,021
|Punjab
|8,42,448
|Rajasthan
|57,21,312
|Tamil Nadu
|30,31,631
|Telangana
|12,95,814
|Uttar Pradesh
|53,98,684
|Uttarakhand
|6,98,899
|West Bengal
|52,30,166