COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 20.53 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 12

More than 2.82 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.
On March 12, the 56th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 20,53,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 16,39,663 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 4,13,874 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> The World Health Organization has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the UN agency said on March 12, broadening access to the shots. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO. The listing covers use in all countries and for the vaccine platform COVAX's roll-out.
> Google has said it will start showing information related to vaccination centres on its various platforms like search, maps, and Google Assistant. Google, in a blog post, said its teams have been working on surfacing "authoritative and timely information" for people asking vaccine-related questions.
> In their first-ever summit, leaders of the four-nation Quad on the day finalised a landmark initiative under which huge investments will be made in India to create additional production capacities to roll out a billion coronavirus vaccine doses by 2022 for exports to the Indo-Pacific region, seen as a significant step to counter China's expanding vaccine diplomacy.
> Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma received the first jab of Covishield on the day. He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.
> Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and his wife Seema took the vaccine against COVID-19 on the day. The minister and his wife received their first shots of vaccine at the government-run JJ Hospital in the afternoon.
> Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the day, an official spokesperson said. Dattatraya received the first shot of the Covishield vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, the governor's press secretary Jayant Sharma said.Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|10,31,926
|Arunachal Pradesh
|55,709
|Assam
| 5,28,177
|Bihar
|13,14,865
|Chandigarh
|48,034
|Chhattisgarh
|8,28,187
|Delhi
| 7,21,007
|Goa
|62,173
|Gujarat
|23,47,875
|Haryana
|5,01,916
|Himachal Pradesh
|2,36,593
|Jharkhand
| 5,20,034
|Karnataka
|13,00,162
|Kerala
|14,69,270
|Madhya Pradesh
| 12,94,814
|Maharashtra
|26,53,357
|Odisha
|10,98,111
|Punjab
| 3,50,687
|Rajasthan
|26,98,263
|Tamil Nadu
| 12,98,251
|Telangana
| 6,23,634
|Uttar Pradesh
| 22,89,466
|Uttarakhand
| 3,37,620
|West Bengal
|22,91,486