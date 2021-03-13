COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 20.53 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 12

Representative image: Reuters

More than 2.82 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 12, the 56th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 20,53,537 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 16,39,663 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 4,13,874 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The World Health Organization has approved the emergency-use listing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, the UN agency said on March 12, broadening access to the shots. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine after those of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing from the WHO. The listing covers use in all countries and for the vaccine platform COVAX's roll-out.

> Google has said it will start showing information related to vaccination centres on its various platforms like search, maps, and Google Assistant. Google, in a blog post, said its teams have been working on surfacing "authoritative and timely information" for people asking vaccine-related questions.

> In their first-ever summit, leaders of the four-nation Quad on the day finalised a landmark initiative under which huge investments will be made in India to create additional production capacities to roll out a billion coronavirus vaccine doses by 2022 for exports to the Indo-Pacific region, seen as a significant step to counter China's expanding vaccine diplomacy.

> Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma received the first jab of Covishield on the day. He urged frontline workers and senior citizens to get vaccinated.

> Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and his wife Seema took the vaccine against COVID-19 on the day. The minister and his wife received their first shots of vaccine at the government-run JJ Hospital in the afternoon.

> Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the day, an official spokesperson said. Dattatraya received the first shot of the Covishield vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, the governor's press secretary Jayant Sharma said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 10,31,926 Arunachal Pradesh 55,709 Assam 5,28,177 Bihar 13,14,865 Chandigarh 48,034 Chhattisgarh 8,28,187 Delhi 7,21,007 Goa 62,173 Gujarat 23,47,875 Haryana 5,01,916 Himachal Pradesh 2,36,593 Jharkhand 5,20,034 Karnataka 13,00,162 Kerala 14,69,270 Madhya Pradesh 12,94,814 Maharashtra 26,53,357 Odisha 10,98,111 Punjab 3,50,687 Rajasthan 26,98,263 Tamil Nadu 12,98,251 Telangana 6,23,634 Uttar Pradesh 22,89,466 Uttarakhand 3,37,620 West Bengal 22,91,486

(With inputs from PTI)