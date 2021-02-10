COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 2.69 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 9

Representative image

A total of 65,28,210 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,34,616 sessions held till the evening of February 9, the 25th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 9, 2,69,202 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6.30 pm through 7,860 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 1,02,941 were healthcare workers, while the other 1,66,261 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Twenty-five cases of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6:30 pm on the 25th day of the vaccination drive.

According to the health ministry, India is the fastest country to reach 60 lakh vaccinations, achieving it in just 24 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> Altogether 1,08,512 health workers in Assam have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far after 8,998 were inoculated on February 9, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Covishield vaccine was administered to 8,301 beneficiaries at 211 session sites while 697 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 29 sites. No case of AEFI was reported during the day.

> More than 12,700 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on the day in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest single-day turnout by numbers to date, officials said. The turnout was over 70 percent, a marked improvement from the figures a day before -- 9,740 (54 percent turnout).

> The government has placed orders for one crore additional doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 45 lakh more doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, officials of the two vaccine makers said on the day.

> More than 23,700 healthcare professionals and frontline workers were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on the day, said a state health official. With this, the number of people inoculated so far in the state rose to 5,36,197, he said.

> Considering the situation in Maharashtra, Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute needs to conduct research on a COVID-19 vaccine soon, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on the day.

> There is no provision of insurance for recipients of COVID-19 vaccine against any kind of side effects or medical complications that may arise due to the inoculation, Rajya Sabha was informed on the day. The COVID-19 vaccination is entirely voluntary for the beneficiary, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in response to a question on whether those administered/to be administered with the COVID-19 vaccines are insured against any kind of side effects or medical complications that may arise due to inoculation.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,24,415 Arunachal Pradesh 13,480 Assam 1,08,887 Bihar 4,02,081 Chandigarh 6,458 Chhattisgarh 1,96,908 Delhi 1,26,353 Goa 8,929 Gujarat 5,61,499 Haryana 1,84,730 Himachal Pradesh 61,271 Jharkhand 1,39,693 Karnataka 4,39,543 Kerala 3,21,189 Madhya Pradesh 3,80,112 Maharashtra 5,33,480 Odisha 3,25,493 Punjab 86,657 Rajasthan 4,90,356 Tamil Nadu 1,84,720 Telangana 2,29,027 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 Uttarakhand 85,359 West Bengal 3,98,319

Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:

