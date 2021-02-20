COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 2.61 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 19

Representative image

A total of 1,04,49,942 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 2,20,877 sessions held till the evening of February 19, the 35th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 19, 2,61,935 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 9,415 sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 1,15,892 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose of the vaccine and 1,46,043 healthcare workers received the second dose, it said.

A total of 6,58,674 vaccinations were administered on February 18. This constitutes the highest single-day vaccinations during the on-going COVID-19 vaccination drive, said the ministry.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to 24,321 beneficiaries in Delhi on February 19, the inoculation figures crossing the 24,000-mark for the second consecutive day, according to data shared by officials. Ten minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, officials said.

> Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava has said that interim results of the ongoing clinical trials indicated that the indigenous COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

> Sri Lanka will purchase 10 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India, officials in Colombo have said. In January, under India's neighbourhood first policy, Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of free vaccines. They were administered as a priority to frontline health workers and members of the Armed forces.

> New data indicate the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech could be stored for two weeks without the ultracold storage currently required, potentially making its use a bit easier. The companies said on the day they've submitted findings from ongoing stability testing to the US Food and Drug Administration, which has authorised the vaccine's emergency use in the US, and will send the data to regulators around the world in the next few weeks.

> A doctor attached to a civic-run hospital who had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine contracted the viral infection some days ago and has now recovered, a BMC official said on the day. An expert from the Maharashtra government's task force said this was not unusual as a recipient of COVID-19 vaccine does not develop immunity immediately.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,53,596 Arunachal Pradesh 22,747 Assam 1,49,366 Bihar 5,41,903 Chandigarh 12,647 Chhattisgarh 3,42,828 Delhi 2,64,162 Goa 14,844 Gujarat 8,39,199 Haryana 2,26,689 Himachal Pradesh 1,58,939 Jharkhand 2,56,236 Karnataka 6,23,454 Kerala 4,21,900 Madhya Pradesh 6,20,165 Maharashtra 8,47,962 Odisha 4,91,537 Punjab 1,29,256 Rajasthan 7,64,091 Tamil Nadu 3,44,463 Telangana 3,58,341 Uttar Pradesh 11,28,091 Uttarakhand 1,35,452 West Bengal 6,26,816

(With inputs from PTI)