COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 2.61 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 12

A total of 77,66,319 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,63,587 sessions held till the evening of February 12, the 28th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 12, 2,61,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm, the ministry said. Of these, 50,837 were healthcare workers, while the other 2,10,472 beneficiaries were frontline workers.

According to the health ministry, India is the fastest country to reach 60 lakh vaccinations, achieving it in just 24 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> Over 14,800 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on February 12 in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, while authorities geared up for the roll-out of the second dose of vaccination for the beneficiaries who were given jabs in the beginning of the exercise. As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

> As many as 40,000 persons, including 16,988 healthcare workers, were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on the day, an official from the state health department said. A total of 23,012 frontline workers received the first dose of the vaccine during the day, the official said. At least, 6,48,573 persons have been inoculated so far in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said.

> Covishield is being procured by the government at a lower price of Rs 210 per dose, the Lok Sabha was told on the day. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey was responding to a question on whether the government is aware that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being sold to European Union nations at comparatively lower price that to India. As per available information, the price of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across the world is in the range of about $4 to $5.25.

> India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on the day. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India will continue to take forward the global vaccine supply initiative and cover more countries in a phased manner.

> India providing COVID-19 vaccines to over 140 countries will have a "positive impact" on its tourism, said Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on the day.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,48,280 Arunachal Pradesh 14,902 Assam 1,21,048 Bihar 4,51,621 Chandigarh 8,017 Chhattisgarh 2,45,114 Delhi 1,66,725 Goa 12,214 Gujarat 6,61,508 Haryana 1,94,124 Himachal Pradesh 72,191 Jharkhand 1,84,568 Karnataka 4,90,746 Kerala 3,40,223 Madhya Pradesh 5,09,168 Maharashtra 6,33,519 Odisha 3,90,302 Punjab 1,01,298 Rajasthan 5,92,412 Tamil Nadu 2,11,762 Telangana 2,71,754 Uttar Pradesh 8,31,556 Uttarakhand 1,04,052 West Bengal 4,70,912

(With inputs from PTI)