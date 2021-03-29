English
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 2.6 lakh people get the jab on March 28, 6.05 crore shots given so far

More than six crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far. The second dose is being administered to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

As many as 2,60,653 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in India on March 28, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.

With this, more than 6.05 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 28, 2,18,798 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 41,855 healthcare and frontline workers received their second doses, the report said.

The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities can get the vaccine. From April 1, vaccination will be open to everyone above the age of 45.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The Delhi Prisons Department has set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre inside Tihar Jail to vaccinate eligible inmates, officials said on March 28. A total of 326 inmates in Delhi's prisons are above 60 years, and over 300 are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities. These two categories are eligible for vaccination in the ongoing nationwide drive.

> Maharashtra's tally of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 shots so far has reached 57,62,601, a Health department official said on the day.

> The Indian Army gifted one lakh doses of India-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the Nepal Army on the day, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The vaccines brought on Air India aircraft were handed over by the Indian Army officials to their counterparts from the Nepal Army at the Tribhuvan International Airport. Indian Army has gifted one lakh doses of India-made COVID19 vaccines to Nepal Army and it will be helpful for the force, sources from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

> The All India Students' Association called for free vaccination of students, teachers, and support staff of all educational institutions "to save another academic year from destruction" on the day. The student body also demanded that all educational institutions be reopened with adequate safety measures so that physical classes can resume.

> Terming Odisha government's allegation of "discretion and erratic" supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state as "not tenable", the Centre on the day said that vaccine stocks will not be a limiting factor for the acceleration of the pace of vaccination in the state.

Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh23,50,279
Arunachal Pradesh83,450
Assam10,04,248
Bihar26,34,237
Chandigarh74,323
Chhattisgarh17,63,175
Delhi11,96,875
Goa1,07,720
Gujarat52,50,880
Haryana13,19,400
Himachal Pradesh4,93,737
Jharkhand15,63,421
Karnataka34,16,179
Kerala30,31,610
Madhya Pradesh31,88,497
Maharashtra57,46,602
Odisha22,36,623
Punjab7,42,627
Rajasthan54,84,184
Tamil Nadu27,51,628
Telangana11,75,476
Uttar Pradesh53,03,530
Uttarakhand6,65,821
West Bengal48,66,734

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Mar 29, 2021 10:43 am

