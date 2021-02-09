COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 2.23 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine on February 8

File image: AP

A total of 60,35,660 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,24,744 sessions held till the evening of February 9, the 24th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 8, 2,23,298 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 8,257 vaccination sessions, the ministry said.

India has become the fastest country to vaccinate 6o lakh beneficiaries countrywide. This feat was achieved in just 24 days. The USA took 26 days to reach this mark whereas the UK achieved this in 46 days, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> More than 9,700 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on February 8 in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of over 54 percent. Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB, and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs since the last couple of days.

> A total of 3,458 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on the day, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 58,049, a senior health official said. As many as 6,096 healthcare workers were to be administered the vaccine across 95 sessions on the day, but 3,458 people could be given the jabs, which is 56.73 percent coverage, he said.

> A total of 36,266 healthcare and frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on the day, taking the tally of beneficiaries beyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said. According to an official statement, 22,200 healthcare and 14,066 frontline workers were vaccinated against coronavirus during the day. The government said 36,013 of the beneficiaries were administered the Covishield vaccine, while the remaining 253 beneficiaries received the home-grown Covaxin.

> Having the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean one should be complacent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on the day stressing that preventive measures must be followed now and in the near future as well. These remarks were made by Vardhan, also the Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, as he presided over the distribution of masks and soaps among various Transport Unions, a health ministry statement said.

> A leading South African vaccinologist has proposed that the first vaccines which have become available should also be given to the elderly and those with comorbidities, rather than only on health care workers who might not derive maximum benefit from it.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,08,718 Arunachal Pradesh 12,931 Assam 97,379 Bihar 3,92,426 Chandigarh 6,027 Chhattisgarh 1,81,276 Delhi 1,13,138 Goa 8,340 Gujarat 4,70,384 Haryana 1,48,027 Himachal Pradesh 56,594 Jharkhand 1,17,210 Karnataka 4,11,861 Kerala 2,95,965 Madhya Pradesh 3,62,649 Maharashtra 4,97,095 Odisha 2,95,944 Punjab 81,948 Rajasthan 4,62,962 Tamil Nadu 1,66,408 Telangana 2,09,104 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 Uttarakhand 77,907 West Bengal 3,68,562

(With inputs from PTI)