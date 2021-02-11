COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 2.15 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 10

COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative Image: Reuters)

A total of 68,26,898 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,42,455 sessions held till the evening of February 10, the 26th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 10, 2,15,133 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 7,707 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 54,834 were healthcare workers, while the other 1,60,299 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Thirty cases of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6:30 pm on the 26th day of the vaccination drive.

According to the health ministry, India is the fastest country to reach 60 lakh vaccinations, achieving it in just 24 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada. The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geopolitical issues.

>> At least 2,090 health workers in Assam received the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 1,10,602, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. ''Covishield'' vaccine was given to 2,053 beneficiaries at 69 session sites, while 37 received ''Covaxin'' shots at two sites. No case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported during the day, it said.

>> The Delhi administration has decided to increase the number of vaccination sites from the existing 183 to 265. The planned 82 vaccination sites will become operational from February 11. Meanwhile, over 14,700 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Wednesday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest number of people vaccinated in a day since the start of the exercise.

>> So far in Madhya Pradesh, 4,28,423 healthcare professionals and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, 51,417 frontline staffers, including some top police and administrative officials, were given coronavirus vaccine doses, according to a health department bulletin.

>> Official sources said a total of 3,61,623 health care workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots across Odisha by Wednesday. A review by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra revealed that as many as 19,369 HCW and FLW were inoculated at 212 session sites out of the target of 24,210 beneficiaries.

>> The World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential risks. "The data reviewed by WHO support the conclusion that the known and potential benefits of AZD1222 outweigh the known and potential risk," SAGE said in a set of interim recommendations. It cited trial data taken from studies in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 3413 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,31,786 3 Arunachal Pradesh 13,480 4 Assam 1,09,888 5 Bihar 4,22,802 6 Chandigarh 6903 7 Chhattisgarh 2,12,480 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 2067 9 Daman & Diu 953 10 Delhi 1,37,885 11 Goa 9961 12 Gujarat 6,05,494 13 Haryana 1,83,529 14 Himachal Pradesh 63,237 15 Jammu & Kashmir 74,219 16 Jharkhand 1,49,952 17 Karnataka 4,61,478 18 Kerala 3,25,079 19 Ladakh 2525 20 Lakshadweep 920 21 Madhya Pradesh 4,09,015 22 Maharashtra 5,59,152 23 Manipur 12948 24 Meghalaya 9745 25 Mizoram 11046 26 Nagaland 6,720 27 Odisha 3,51,058 28 Puducherry 4770 29 Punjab 91,400 30 Rajasthan 5,04,564 31 Sikkim 7677 32 Tamil Nadu 1,92,440 33 Telangana 2,48,578 34 Tripura 52,586 35 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 36 Uttarakhand 89,638 37 West Bengal 4,16,730 38 Miscellaneous 67,238 Total 68,26,898

