COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 17.43 lakh doses administered in India on August 15

On the 212th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 12.72 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.7 lakh people were given their second dose.(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 17.43 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on August 15, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 54.58 crore.

On the 212th day of the vaccination drive on August 13, 12.72 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.7 lakh people were given their second dose.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. India took another 24 days to reach 40 crore and 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- To cover more people in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Delhi government issued an order on August 15 to reserve 70 percent of vaccination slots of Covishield and Covaxin at state-run facilities for those receiving the first dose. More than 1.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till the day, of which 32,66,927 are second doses.

- Goa has become the first state in the country to give one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 90 percent of its eligible population, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed in his Independence Day address in Panaji on the day.

- India takes pride in having the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme and more than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine shots, said PM Modi on the day. In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister spoke of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and praised the scientists, doctors and paramedical staff among others. He lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country, saying India did not have to depend on others for vaccines due to their efforts.

- India has done better than any country in the world as regards to affordability and the reach to the people of COVID-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said on the day.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,50,59,010 Arunachal Pradesh 9,01,553 Assam 1,40,24,360 Bihar 3,01,33,042 Chandigarh 9,86,013 Chhattisgarh 1,29,58,559 Delhi 1,15,20,055 Goa 14,47,325 Gujarat 4,02,05,959 Haryana 1,37,58,049 Himachal Pradesh 64,70,471 Jharkhand 1,09,70,254 Karnataka 3,46,47,267 Kerala 2,42,71,938 Madhya Pradesh 3,78,05,860 Maharashtra 4,94,18,060 Odisha 1,95,12,718 Punjab 1,12,69,083 Rajasthan 3,75,57,812 Tamil Nadu 2,67,80,207 Telangana 1,62,31,222 Uttar Pradesh 5,74,39,073 Uttarakhand 72,26,672 West Bengal 3,42,75,191

