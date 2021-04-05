COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 16.38 lakh people get the jab on April 4, 7.91 crore shots given so far

COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative image)
As many as 16,38,464 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in India on April 4, according Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report, as the country widens the vaccination drive to include everyone above the age of 45 to contain spiralling infections.
More than 7.91 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far. On April 4, 15,40,676 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 97,788 people received their second doses, the report said. It included healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without co-morbidities.
The second dose is being given to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
The government recently revised the gap for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks but the interval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities can get the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination launched for everyone above the age of 45.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> As many as 34,304 vaccine doses were administered across Haryana on April 4, taking the total number of shots given so far to 18.68 lakh, officials said. The Haryana Health Department has set up 524 vaccination centres across the state, they said, adding most of the beneficiaries were above 45 years. According to the data, so far 1,89,767 healthcare and 1,19,586 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while 1,14,157 healthcare and 42,455 frontline workers have been administered the second dose. While 10,08,390 senior citizens have been administered the first dose, 6,548 above 60 years have been given the second dose of the vaccine. Within the age group of 45 to 60 years the first dose of the vaccine has been given to 3,85,289 beneficiaries and the second dose to 1,938 people, officials said.
> A woman, whose age according to her Aadhaar card is 118 years, has received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. She was administered the dose at an inoculation facility in Khimlasa area.
> After a controversy arose over reports of a woman purportedly getting two shots of an anti-Covid vaccine in one go at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district, health officials claimed that only one dose was administered. The condition of a woman, who was allegedly administered two shots of the vaccine, is stable, officials said. A senior official, meanwhile, ruled out the possibility of two doses being given in one go.Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|30,53,542
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,06,266
|Assam
|12,20,939
|Bihar
|33,74,210
|Chandigarh
|91,346
|Chhattisgarh
|30,10,589
|Delhi
|15,83,047
|Goa
|1,36,166
|Gujarat
|73,90,435
|Haryana
|18,04,230
|Himachal Pradesh
|6,33,532
|Jharkhand
|18,68,402
|Karnataka
|46,08,184
|Kerala
|38,84,224
|Madhya Pradesh
|42,27,270
|Maharashtra
|76,86,921
|Odisha
|31,19,381
|Punjab
|12,52,548
|Rajasthan
|68,68,626
|Tamil Nadu
|31,86,597
|Telangana
|14,85,476
|Uttar Pradesh
|67,61,287
|Uttarakhand
|9,16,548
|West Bengal
|61,12,805