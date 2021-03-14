COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 15.19 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 13

Representative image of the COVID-19 vaccination process: Reuters
More than 2.97 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.
On March 13, the 57th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 15,19,952 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 2,87,821 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> Over 39,000 beneficiaries, including 20,275 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on March 13, according to official data. In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 3,685 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said. One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.
> Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on the day that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India. "India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations...Canada, Brazil and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with a great zeal," he said. "More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up," he said.
> Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati took an anti-COVID vaccine shot at a private hospital in Lucknow on the day. After taking the vaccine, the BSP chief also urged people not to refuse vaccination and asked the government to provide free vaccine to the poor.
> A senior doctor with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has contracted COVID-19 despite taking both vaccine doses, officials said on the day. People close to the doctor said she believed not wearing a mask after getting the second dose and a general lowering of guard may have caused the infection. She got the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on January 16 and the second one on March 1, they said. The doctor tested positive on March 10, and has been advised home quarantine for 14 days.
> Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine in Chandigarh on the day. Singh (63) was administered the vaccine at the vaccination centre in Nehru Hospital Extension at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
| 10,77,813
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 57,056
|Assam
|5,38,913
|Bihar
| 14,00,949
|Chandigarh
| 50,592
|Chhattisgarh
| 8,85,989
|Delhi
|7,60,860
|Goa
| 66,143
|Gujarat
| 24,85,153
|Haryana
|5,20,425
|Himachal Pradesh
| 2,43,459
|Jharkhand
|5,46,459
|Karnataka
| 13,57,062
|Kerala
| 15,41,348
|Madhya Pradesh
|14,65,605
|Maharashtra
| 27,83,323
|Odisha
|11,62,949
|Punjab
|3,68,130
|Rajasthan
| 28,94,730
|Tamil Nadu
|13,84,184
|Telangana
|6,47,167
|Uttar Pradesh
|23,14,913
|Uttarakhand
|3,55,592
|West Bengal
| 24,21,424