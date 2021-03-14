COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 15.19 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 13

Representative image of the COVID-19 vaccination process: Reuters

More than 2.97 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 13, the 57th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 15,19,952 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 2,87,821 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Over 39,000 beneficiaries, including 20,275 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on March 13, according to official data. In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 3,685 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said. One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.

> Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on the day that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India. "India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations...Canada, Brazil and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with a great zeal," he said. "More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up," he said.

> Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati took an anti-COVID vaccine shot at a private hospital in Lucknow on the day. After taking the vaccine, the BSP chief also urged people not to refuse vaccination and asked the government to provide free vaccine to the poor.

> A senior doctor with the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has contracted COVID-19 despite taking both vaccine doses, officials said on the day. People close to the doctor said she believed not wearing a mask after getting the second dose and a general lowering of guard may have caused the infection. She got the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on January 16 and the second one on March 1, they said. The doctor tested positive on March 10, and has been advised home quarantine for 14 days.

> Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh took his first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine in Chandigarh on the day. Singh (63) was administered the vaccine at the vaccination centre in Nehru Hospital Extension at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 10,77,813 Arunachal Pradesh 57,056 Assam 5,38,913 Bihar 14,00,949 Chandigarh 50,592 Chhattisgarh 8,85,989 Delhi 7,60,860 Goa 66,143 Gujarat 24,85,153 Haryana 5,20,425 Himachal Pradesh 2,43,459 Jharkhand 5,46,459 Karnataka 13,57,062 Kerala 15,41,348 Madhya Pradesh 14,65,605 Maharashtra 27,83,323 Odisha 11,62,949 Punjab 3,68,130 Rajasthan 28,94,730 Tamil Nadu 13,84,184 Telangana 6,47,167 Uttar Pradesh 23,14,913 Uttarakhand 3,55,592 West Bengal 24,21,424

(With inputs from PTI)