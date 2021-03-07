COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 14.24 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 6

A total of 2.09 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.
On March 6, the 50th day of the immunisation drive, over 14.24 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 11.71 lakh beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. About 2.53 lakh healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> A record 1,13,669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on March 6, the first time the number of beneficiaries covered in a day crossed the 1-lakh mark, state health officials said. Of these, 93,476 received the first dose and the rest 20,193 were administered the second one, and included 62,342 people over the age of 60 and 11,241 in the 45 plus age group with comorbidities, according to an official release.
> Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Nagpur on the day. Bhagwat and the RSS' ‘Sarkarayawah' (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi received their first vaccine doses at the National Cancer Institute. Earlier in the day, Gadkari and his wife also received their first jabs of vaccine at the same place.
> A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said on the day. The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr. MH Solanki.
> A man born a few months before the outbreak of the Spanish Flu in 1918 received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi, hospital authorities said on Saturday. Tulsi Das Chawla, 104, was given a dose of Covieshield at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and has not exhibited any adverse effects, they said.Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
| 8,34,025
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 45,667
|Assam
|3,94,401
|Bihar
|8,42,232
|Chandigarh
|35,350
|Chhattisgarh
| 6,32,750
|Delhi
| 5,60,074
|Goa
|43,051
|Gujarat
|17,64,981
|Haryana
|3,64,996
|Himachal Pradesh
| 1,67,981
|Jharkhand
| 4,00,122
|Karnataka
| 9,39,498
|Kerala
| 10,03,309
|Madhya Pradesh
| 10,92,767
|Maharashtra
| 17,44,420
|Odisha
| 8,22,112
|Punjab
|2,66,977
|Rajasthan
|21,31,443
|Tamil Nadu
|8,47,097
|Telangana
| 5,10,904
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,11,715
|Uttarakhand
|2,42,892
|West Bengal
|15,80,799