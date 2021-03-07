COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 14.24 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 6

Representative Image

A total of 2.09 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 6, the 50th day of the immunisation drive, over 14.24 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 11.71 lakh beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. About 2.53 lakh healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> A record 1,13,669 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on March 6, the first time the number of beneficiaries covered in a day crossed the 1-lakh mark, state health officials said. Of these, 93,476 received the first dose and the rest 20,193 were administered the second one, and included 62,342 people over the age of 60 and 11,241 in the 45 plus age group with comorbidities, according to an official release.

> Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Nagpur on the day. Bhagwat and the RSS' ‘Sarkarayawah' (general secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi received their first vaccine doses at the National Cancer Institute. Earlier in the day, Gadkari and his wife also received their first jabs of vaccine at the same place.

> A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said on the day. The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr. MH Solanki.

> A man born a few months before the outbreak of the Spanish Flu in 1918 received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi, hospital authorities said on Saturday. Tulsi Das Chawla, 104, was given a dose of Covieshield at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and has not exhibited any adverse effects, they said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 8,34,025 Arunachal Pradesh 45,667 Assam 3,94,401 Bihar 8,42,232 Chandigarh 35,350 Chhattisgarh 6,32,750 Delhi 5,60,074 Goa 43,051 Gujarat 17,64,981 Haryana 3,64,996 Himachal Pradesh 1,67,981 Jharkhand 4,00,122 Karnataka 9,39,498 Kerala 10,03,309 Madhya Pradesh 10,92,767 Maharashtra 17,44,420 Odisha 8,22,112 Punjab 2,66,977 Rajasthan 21,31,443 Tamil Nadu 8,47,097 Telangana 5,10,904 Uttar Pradesh 17,11,715 Uttarakhand 2,42,892 West Bengal 15,80,799

(With inputs from PTI)