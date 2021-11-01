COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 12.77 lakh jabs given on October 31

On the 289th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 28.35 lakh people received their first shot and 45.97 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 12.77 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 106.31 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry update on November 1.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed the 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

On October 21, India scripted history with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Here are some major developments related to vaccination:

- Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to Rs 265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, sources said on October 31. Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D is the first vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

- The G-20 leaders, including PM Modi, have agreed that the WHO would be strengthened to fast-track the process for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccines, India's G-20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said on the day.

- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concern over what said was a slow pace of coronavirus vaccination in the state, adding he will take up the issue during an interaction with PM Modi next week. Thackeray also said vaccine hesitancy was also an issue besides the unavailability of vaccines and asked more and more people to shed their inhibitions and get vaccinated.

- Nearly 112 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. More than 13 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

- A 50-year-old man, who had rushed to a health centre in Palamu district after being bitten by a dog, was mistakenly administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine instead of an anti-rabies jab, a senior official said on the day. Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on October 30, had already taken two doses of the COVID vaccine, he said.

- PM Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said on the day. The meeting, which will be held via video conferencing, will include districts with less than 50 percent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 5,33,52,150 Arunachal Pradesh 13,06,361 Assam 2,82,41,258 Bihar 6,82,21,609 Chandigarh 14,73,016 Chhattisgarh 2,21,94,955 Delhi 2,04,81,040 Goa 21,73,682 Gujarat 7,07,07,604 Haryana 2,58,87,839 Himachal Pradesh 91,57,518 Jammu and Kashmir 1,46,60,544 Jharkhand 2,05,72,294 Karnataka 6,53,56,145 Kerala 3,89,64,842 Madhya Pradesh 7,07,49,983 Maharashtra 9,81,74,486 Odisha 3,72,97,553 Punjab 2,21,81,687 Rajasthan 6,26,42,544 Tamil Nadu 5,88,98,573 Telangana 3,22,70,957 Uttar Pradesh 13,08,60,760 Uttarakhand 1,13,76,359 West Bengal 7,77,51,913

(With inputs from PTI)