COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 1 crore jabs given on December 4

On the 323rd day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 29.06 lakh people received their first shot and 75.12 lakh their second dose. (Representative image: Reuters)

India administered more than 1.04 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the vaccination count beyond 127.61 crore amid the potential threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry update on December 5.

On the 323rd day of the nationwide vaccination drive, over 29.06 lakh people received their first shot and 75.12 lakh their second dose.

The vaccination drive accelerated over the past few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

In the following 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and crossed the 50-crore mark after 20 days on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccine doses were given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore shots were given in one day.

On October 21, India scripted history with cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above. The government decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Some major developments related to COVID-19 vaccination:

- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day crossed one crore on December 4 after more than two months, taking the total jabs given so far to over 127.5 crore, amid fears of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Four cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India so far. The vaccination has gathered pace in the country over the last one week after South Africa reported the new variant which has been designated as a variant of concern by WHO.

- Tamil Nadu inoculated 20,98,712 people against COVID-19 in the 13th mega vaccination exercise conducted across the State on the day, the Health Department said. A total of 7,50,147 people received the first dose while 13,48,565 received the second dose -- 80.44 percent for the first dose, and 47.46 percent second dose, according to a press release.

- The Territorial government has intensified steps to cover all eligible people in the vaccination drive against the COVID-19 pandemic. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the day said the government would leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal of cent per cent coverage in vaccination.

- Amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines must be evaluated and the government conduct more research to examine the need for booster doses to contain the new strain.

- Over 10 months after the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the country, Maharashtra's acting chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty has taken the first dose of the vaccine, a medical officer said on the day.

- A 72-year-old man has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, days after he arrived in the state from Zimbabwe, a high-risk country, the health department said on the day.

- South Africa's Health Department has said that there are no vaccines currently available to administer children under the age of 12 as children under five years constitute the second highest at-risk group after those over 60 as the Omicron variant takes a vice-like grip over the country.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 6,11,51,500 Arunachal Pradesh 14,15,009 Assam 3,40,74,979 Bihar 8,52,78,408 Chandigarh 15,94,958 Chhattisgarh 2,66,65,272 Delhi 2,32,33,742 Goa 23,31,884 Gujarat 8,27,31,701 Haryana 2,92,34,757 Himachal Pradesh 1,12,27,177 Jammu and Kashmir 1,68,87,037 Jharkhand 2,50,86,521 Karnataka 7,70,31,430 Kerala 4,38,34,528 Madhya Pradesh 8,99,68,518 Maharashtra 11,82,73,778 Odisha 4,44,75,137 Punjab 2,45,41,026 Rajasthan 7,08,56,063 Tamil Nadu 7,29,88,086 Telangana 3,88,49,681 Uttar Pradesh 16,73,28,560 Uttarakhand 1,29,38,475 West Bengal 9,45,42,108

(With inputs from PTI)