COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 1 crore doses administered in India on September 6

A person receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi, on June 16, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

More than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India on September 6, taking the number of doses given so far to above 69.68 crore, a health ministry report has said.

On the 234th day of the vaccination drive, 92,00,822 beneficiaries received the jab till 7 pm, taking total cumulative vaccinations to 696,896,328.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- The Kerala High Court has directed the Centre to allow scheduling, on Cowin portal, of the second Covishield dose after four weeks from the first for those who want to take it earlier than the present suggested gap of 84 days. Justice PB Suresh Kumar said that if the central and state governments can permit persons traveling abroad to choose between early and better protection from COVID-19, there is no reason why the same privilege cannot be extended to those here who want early protection in connection with their employment or education.

- COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased more than 80 percent in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second dose, a US study has found. The research led by Case Western Reserve University and Brown University in the US studied blood samples of 120 nursing home residents and 92 health care workers. The yet-to-be-published study, posted on the preprint server medRxiv, found that individuals' antibody levels decreased more than 80 percent after six months.

- With countries learning lessons from multiple COVID-19 waves, the idea of a vaccine passport is getting more acceptance. Many countries may make it mandatory to carry a COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy. After putting a universal COVID-19 vaccine passport in place, countries may be less reluctant to open up international travel and may even allow fully vaccinated people to skip quarantine. Here's an explainer.