COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 1.86 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 20

The two coronavirus vaccines that have been cleared for emergency use in India – Covishield and Covaxin – need the second dose to be administered within 28 days of receiving the first. (Representative image)

A total of 1,08,38,323 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 2,29,462 sessions held till the evening of February 20, the 35th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 20, 1,86,081 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 7,149 sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 96,340 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose of the vaccine and 89,741 healthcare workers received the second dose, it said.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> A total of 37,030 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the drive underway across Maharashtra, taking the total tally of inoculations to 8,97,413, an official said on February 20. Of the 37,030 who got the vaccine shots, 24,534 received the first dose while 12,496 got the second one, he added.

> The coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to over 26,000 beneficiaries in Delhi on the day, the inoculation figures crossing the 24,000-mark for the third consecutive day. During the day, 26,110 beneficiaries received shots across 302 centres, including 4,351 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data shared by officials. The overall turnout was about 85 percent.

> Over 2.8 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, according to data shared by officials on Saturday. Out of these, more than 1.31 lakh are healthcare workers and over 1.53 lakh frontline workers, as per the data.

> Senior Assam police officers, including Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, were among 5,784 beneficiaries who received vaccine shots on the day, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Altogether, 1,50,018 people have been inoculated in the state so far, it said.

> A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on the day. W Sundari Devi of Kumbi Terakha area in Bishunpur district had received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12, they said. She was taken to the Moirang community health centre on February 18 as she had breathing problems and died at the CHC on February 19.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 4,83,938 Arunachal Pradesh 23,691 Assam 1,61,725 Bihar 5,60,623 Chandigarh 13,748 Chhattisgarh 3,52,856 Delhi 2,86,826 Goa 15,520 Gujarat 8,80,980 Haryana 2,32,058 Himachal Pradesh 1,01,062 Jharkhand 2,61,491 Karnataka 6,51,089 Kerala 4,32,989 Madhya Pradesh 6,36,508 Maharashtra 8,79,030 Odisha 5,14,760 Punjab 1,36,288 Rajasthan 7,99,719 Tamil Nadu 3,50,283 Telangana 3,67,213 Uttar Pradesh 11,52,042 Uttarakhand 1,37,891 West Bengal 6,63,696

