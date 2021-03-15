English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 1.4 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 14

Over 2.99 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far. The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Representative image of a COVID-19 vaccine

Representative image of a COVID-19 vaccine

More than 2.99 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 14, the 58th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 1,40,880 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 1,20,885 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 19,995 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Raising concerns over the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Congress on March 15 demanded that the government speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign and asked its strategy to complete the drive within 12 months. Citing Chhattisgarh's demand of more Covishield doses, the opposition party also urged the government to decentralise the vaccination drive and provide adequate vaccines to the states.

> The Haryana health department has decided to hold a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive, a senior official said. The department has coordinated with Accredited Social Health Activists and Anganwadi workers besides officials of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to motivate the beneficiaries above 60 years and those with co-morbidities falling within the age group of 45 years to 60 years.

> Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought people's cooperation in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme.

> Ireland temporarily suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution", citing reports from the Norwegian Medicines Agency regarding a cluster of serious blood clotting in some recipients there. Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on March 13.

Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh10,77,813
Arunachal Pradesh 57,056
Assam5,39,254
Bihar 14,00,949
Chandigarh50,714
Chhattisgarh8,92,668
Delhi7,60,860
Goa 66,143
Gujarat24,96,697
Haryana 5,22,363
Himachal Pradesh2,45,092
Jharkhand5,64,641
Karnataka13,73,224
Kerala15,48,683
Madhya Pradesh14,65,605
Maharashtra28,32,150
Odisha11,62,949
Punjab3,68,464
Rajasthan28,98,900
Tamil Nadu13,84,184
Telangana6,75,916
Uttar Pradesh 23,20,154
Uttarakhand3,57,156
West Bengal24,35,983

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Mar 15, 2021 09:49 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.