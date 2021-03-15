COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 1.4 lakh people received coronavirus vaccine on March 14

Representative image of a COVID-19 vaccine

More than 2.99 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

On March 14, the 58th day of the immunisation drive, a total of 1,40,880 beneficiaries were vaccinated, the ministry said. Of these, 1,20,885 beneficiaries were given the first shot of the two-dose regime. A total of 19,995 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose, the ministry added.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days since receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) accords a window of four to six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Raising concerns over the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the Congress on March 15 demanded that the government speed up the nationwide vaccination campaign and asked its strategy to complete the drive within 12 months. Citing Chhattisgarh's demand of more Covishield doses, the opposition party also urged the government to decentralise the vaccination drive and provide adequate vaccines to the states.

> The Haryana health department has decided to hold a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive, a senior official said. The department has coordinated with Accredited Social Health Activists and Anganwadi workers besides officials of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to motivate the beneficiaries above 60 years and those with co-morbidities falling within the age group of 45 years to 60 years.

> Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought people's cooperation in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme.

> Ireland temporarily suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution", citing reports from the Norwegian Medicines Agency regarding a cluster of serious blood clotting in some recipients there. Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, its health authorities said on March 13.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 10,77,813 Arunachal Pradesh 57,056 Assam 5,39,254 Bihar 14,00,949 Chandigarh 50,714 Chhattisgarh 8,92,668 Delhi 7,60,860 Goa 66,143 Gujarat 24,96,697 Haryana 5,22,363 Himachal Pradesh 2,45,092 Jharkhand 5,64,641 Karnataka 13,73,224 Kerala 15,48,683 Madhya Pradesh 14,65,605 Maharashtra 28,32,150 Odisha 11,62,949 Punjab 3,68,464 Rajasthan 28,98,900 Tamil Nadu 13,84,184 Telangana 6,75,916 Uttar Pradesh 23,20,154 Uttarakhand 3,57,156 West Bengal 24,35,983

