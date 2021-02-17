COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 1.3 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 16

Representative image: Reuters
A total of 88,57,341 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,90,665 sessions held till the evening of February 16, the 32nd day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.
On February 16, 1,34,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 6,293 sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 78,643 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose of the vaccine and 56,048 healthcare workers received the second dose, it said.
Nine cases of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported related to the first dose of the vaccination and one AEFI has been reported related to the the second dose of vaccination till 6 pm on the 32nd day of the vaccination drive.
The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.
According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> As many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on February 16, while 4,437 were administered the second dose, said the state government. The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370 persons since January 16.
> A consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Dominican Republic as India's 'Vaccine Maitri' programme reached the Caribbean. "Delivered to Dominican Republic. 'Vaccine Maitri' reaches our Caribbean friends," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on the day, along with pictures of the consignment being received in Dominican Republic.
> Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has called for harnessing the capability of the private sector to scale up COVID-19 vaccine distribution saying widespread vaccination is India's main hope against any new waves, which are now a serious threat. In a tweet quoting a video graphics that showed the global vaccination race against COVID-19, Mahindra said although India currently stands at the fourth position it is not enough.
> The World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the UN agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a UN-backed programme to tame the pandemic.
> A 24-year-old intern died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on February 14, 11 days after receiving the anti-COVID vaccine dose. Niraj Singh was administered the Covishield dose on February 3, AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said.
Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,87,236
|Arunachal Pradesh
|18,187
|Assam
|1,33,850
|Bihar
|5,10,471
|Chandigarh
|10,008
|Chhattisgarh
|2,95,228
|Delhi
|2,08,514
|Goa
|13,683
|Gujarat
|7,10,082
|Haryana
|2,05,871
|Himachal Pradesh
|84,294
|Jharkhand
|2,25,148
|Karnataka
|5,32,208
|Kerala
|3,84,634
|Madhya Pradesh
|5,75,728
|Maharashtra
|7,26,566
|Odisha
|4,28,471
|Punjab
|1,11,952
|Rajasthan
|6,28,400
|Tamil Nadu
|2,79,736
|Telangana
|2,97,016
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,34,962
|Uttarakhand
|1,21,726
|West Bengal
|5,55,959