COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 1.3 lakh people receive coronavirus vaccine on February 16

Over 80 lakh people have been so far given the COVID-19 vaccine in India. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

A total of 88,57,341 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,90,665 sessions held till the evening of February 16, the 32nd day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 16, 1,34,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm through 6,293 sessions, the ministry said. Of these, 78,643 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose of the vaccine and 56,048 healthcare workers received the second dose, it said.

Nine cases of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported related to the first dose of the vaccination and one AEFI has been reported related to the the second dose of vaccination till 6 pm on the 32nd day of the vaccination drive.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from the day for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> As many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on February 16, while 4,437 were administered the second dose, said the state government. The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370 persons since January 16.

> A consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Dominican Republic as India's 'Vaccine Maitri' programme reached the Caribbean. "Delivered to Dominican Republic. 'Vaccine Maitri' reaches our Caribbean friends," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on the day, along with pictures of the consignment being received in Dominican Republic.

> Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has called for harnessing the capability of the private sector to scale up COVID-19 vaccine distribution saying widespread vaccination is India's main hope against any new waves, which are now a serious threat. In a tweet quoting a video graphics that showed the global vaccination race against COVID-19, Mahindra said although India currently stands at the fourth position it is not enough.

> The World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the UN agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a UN-backed programme to tame the pandemic.

> A 24-year-old intern died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on February 14, 11 days after receiving the anti-COVID vaccine dose. Niraj Singh was administered the Covishield dose on February 3, AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said.

Here is the state-wise vaccination in the country:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh3,87,236
Arunachal Pradesh18,187
Assam1,33,850
Bihar5,10,471
Chandigarh10,008
Chhattisgarh2,95,228
Delhi2,08,514
Goa13,683
Gujarat7,10,082
Haryana2,05,871
Himachal Pradesh84,294
Jharkhand2,25,148
Karnataka5,32,208
Kerala3,84,634
Madhya Pradesh5,75,728
Maharashtra7,26,566
Odisha4,28,471
Punjab1,11,952
Rajasthan6,28,400
Tamil Nadu2,79,736
Telangana2,97,016
Uttar Pradesh9,34,962
Uttarakhand1,21,726
West Bengal5,55,959

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Feb 17, 2021 08:11 am

