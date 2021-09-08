COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 1.13 crore doses administered in India on September 7

(Representative image)

India administered a landmark more than 1.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 7. This is the third time these numbers have been reached over the past 11 days, as per a health ministry report.

On the 235th day of the vaccination drive, 11,353,571 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 70 crore. This has been achieved through 7,226,439 sessions, the report added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

After covering the entire eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Goa government on Tuesday set a target of October 31 to completely vaccinate all beneficiaries in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pointed out that neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala were reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases, and appealed to people not to let their guard down.

Over four crore people in Madhya Pradesh were administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 until now, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, adding the government is committed to vaccinate all the eligible persons with the first jab by the end of September.

Panacea Biotec on September 7 announced the first supplies of 1 million second doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which will come as a huge relief as the shortage of the booster shot has hobbled the rollout of the two-dose jab. This is significant because, unlike other two-dose COVID vaccines, Sputnik V’s two jabs have different components.

Mumbai hit the milestone of administering more than 1 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. A total of 1,00,41,579 vaccine doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups, the data showed.

India has done a tremendous job on the vaccination drive but it will take at least nine more months to fully vaccinate all adults, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said. The sector veteran also warned that the country is on the cusp of another wave of COVID-19 and needs to be very careful about large-scale congregations during the upcoming festivities, pointing out that the jump in infections in Kerala was attributable to the Onam festival.