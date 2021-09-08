MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Over 1.13 crore doses administered in India on September 7

On the 235th day of the vaccination drive, 11,353,571 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 70 crore.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 12:41 PM IST
(Representative image)

India administered a landmark more than 1.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on September 7. This is the third time these numbers have been reached over the past 11 days, as per a health ministry report.

On the 235th day of the vaccination drive, 11,353,571 vaccine doses were given, taking the country's cumulative vaccine coverage to over 70 crore. This has been achieved through 7,226,439 sessions, the report added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

After covering the entire eligible population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Goa government on Tuesday set a target of October 31 to completely vaccinate all beneficiaries in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pointed out that neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala were reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases, and appealed to people not to let their guard down.

Over four crore people in Madhya Pradesh were administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 until now, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, adding the government is committed to vaccinate all the eligible persons with the first jab by the end of September.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Panacea Biotec on September 7 announced the first supplies of 1 million second doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which will come as a huge relief as the shortage of the booster shot has hobbled the rollout of the two-dose jab. This is significant because, unlike other two-dose COVID vaccines, Sputnik V’s two jabs have different components.

Mumbai hit the milestone of administering more than 1 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. A total of 1,00,41,579 vaccine doses have been administered so far to beneficiaries across all eligible age groups, the data showed.

India has done a tremendous job on the vaccination drive but it will take at least nine more months to fully vaccinate all adults, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said. The sector veteran also warned that the country is on the cusp of another wave of COVID-19 and needs to be very careful about large-scale congregations during the upcoming festivities, pointing out that the jump in infections in Kerala was attributable to the Onam festival.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh3,22,04,948
Arunachal Pradesh 10,02,119
Assam1,90,94,972
Bihar4,22,14,293
Chandigarh 11,72,616
Chhattisgarh1,47,04,251
Delhi 1,44,40,177
Goa16,45,284
Gujarat5,03,25,886
Haryana1,74,23,544
Himachal Pradesh74,00,812
Jharkhand1,42,83,520
Karnataka4,60,99,277
Kerala3,04,34,537
Madhya Pradesh4,95,20,240
Maharashtra6,40,78,584
Odisha2,43,63,416
Punjab1,51,52,933
Rajasthan4,73,57,013
Tamil Nadu3,60,16,223
Telangana 1,90,13,189
Uttar Pradesh 8,24,78,764
Uttarakhand90,61,547
West Bengal4,46,80,978

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Sep 8, 2021 12:41 pm

