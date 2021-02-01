COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 37 lakh beneficiaries receive the jab in India

Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput. (Image: Reuters)

At least 37,44,334 beneficiaries have, so far, been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 68,962 sessions, the health ministry has said in a provisional report.

India carried out the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations by inoculating 2.03 million people till January 26, the ministry said. Addressing a press conference, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India was the fastest country to reach 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in six days, while it took the US 10 days, Spain 12, Israel 14, the UK 18, Italy 19, Germany 20 and UAE 27 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting the jab.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. Several states have now extended the drive to cover other frontline workers like police and civic body staff.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Gujarat launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers on January 31, covering over 70,000 beneficiaries in a single day, with district collectors, police officials and civic commissioners taking the jabs among others in the initial hours, an official statement said. As against the target to cover over one lakh beneficiaries for the day, 71,534 frontline workers were vaccinated till 8 pm, it said.

> Vaccination drive was on hold in Odisha and will remain suspended on February 1 and February 2, too, as well in view of the pulse polio immunisation programme, a senior health and family welfare department official said. The COVID-19 vaccination programme will resume on February 3, he said. As many as 2,08,424 health care workers have been inoculated in the state so far.

> A 30-year-old sanitation worker Jignesh Solanki died around two hours after being administered a coronavirus vaccine in Gujarat's Vadodara on January 31. A postmortem examination has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death, officials said. While the family members blamed the vaccine, officials said he may have died due to a heart attack as he had the ailment since 2016 and was not taking medicines.

> The European Union has said that pharma giant AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million more vaccine doses to the 27-nation bloc in the first quarter.

> Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has said she would take the COVID-19 vaccine jab during the second phase along with the public.

> As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine intensified around the world, China said it had increased the number of vaccines undergoing clinical trials to 16 from 11.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,87,252 Arunachal Pradesh 9,651 Assam 38,106 Bihar 1,46,015 Chandigarh 3,447 Chhattisgarh 72,704 Delhi 56,818 Goa 4,117 Gujarat 2,46,054 Haryana 1,25,898 Himachal Pradesh 27,734 Jharkhand 40,726 Karnataka 3,15,370 Kerala 1,58,687 Madhya Pradesh 2,98,376 Maharashtra 2,69,064 Odisha 2,06,424 Punjab 57,499 Rajasthan 3,29,611 Tamil Nadu 1,05,821 Telangana 1,68,606 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793 Uttarakhand 28,791 West Bengal 2,43,069 Miscellaneous 52,120

Here is the state-wise vaccination data:

(With inputs from PTI)