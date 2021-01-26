COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 3.34 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine in India on January 25

A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 35,785 sessions held till the evening of January 25, the tenth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.
On January 25, 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.30 pm through 7,171 vaccination sessions, the ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.
According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> Over 7,400 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi as the inoculation drive picked up pace in the city on January 25, recording 91 percent turnout for the day, according to officials. The targeted number for vaccination on January 25 was 8,100, they said.
> More than 67,590 health workers were vaccinated in Rajasthan on the sixth day of the inoculation drive against the coronavirus on the day, officials said. According to an official spokesperson, 94,334 health workers were to be vaccinated at the 995 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state. On Monday, 67,591 health workers (around 71.65 percent of the day's target) were vaccinated.
> The Maharashtra government said 35,816 health staffers, or 74 percent of the targeted workers for the day, were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 477 centres in the state on the day.
> More than 33,200 healthcare workers in Haryana received COVID-19 vaccine shots on the day, taking the number of beneficiaries vaccinated against the disease in the state so far to over one lakh, officials said.
> As many as 72,530 health workers in Kerala have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, including 18,450 on the day, Health Minister KK Shailaja, said.
> Faced with the problem of circulation of rumours about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, the Centre has asked the states to check the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take penal action against those who are found to be involved in dissemination of wrong and ill-informed news.
> Lauding the country's quick response in coming out with a vaccine to control the novel coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind said India is rightfully being called the "pharmacy of the world" as it has not only rolled out vaccination for the domestic population but is also supplying it to several other countries. In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind urged citizens to utilise this "lifeline" and get vaccinated as per the guidelines.
Here is the state-wise vaccination:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|A & N Islands
|2,369
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,55,453
|Bihar
|88,200
|Chhattisgarh
|40,022
|Karnataka
|2,30,119
|Kerala
|71,976
|Madhya Pradesh
|56,586
|Tamil Nadu
|68,916
|Telangana
|1,17,978
|West Bengal
|1,21,615
|Chandigarh
|1,928
|Odisha
|1,77,090
|Punjab
|39,414
|Haryana
|1,05,419