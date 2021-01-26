COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 3.34 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine in India on January 25

Representative image

A total of 19,50,183 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 35,785 sessions held till the evening of January 25, the tenth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On January 25, 3,34,679 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.30 pm through 7,171 vaccination sessions, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> Over 7,400 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi as the inoculation drive picked up pace in the city on January 25, recording 91 percent turnout for the day, according to officials. The targeted number for vaccination on January 25 was 8,100, they said.

> More than 67,590 health workers were vaccinated in Rajasthan on the sixth day of the inoculation drive against the coronavirus on the day, officials said. According to an official spokesperson, 94,334 health workers were to be vaccinated at the 995 vaccination centres in 33 districts of the state. On Monday, 67,591 health workers (around 71.65 percent of the day's target) were vaccinated.

> The Maharashtra government said 35,816 health staffers, or 74 percent of the targeted workers for the day, were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 477 centres in the state on the day.

> More than 33,200 healthcare workers in Haryana received COVID-19 vaccine shots on the day, taking the number of beneficiaries vaccinated against the disease in the state so far to over one lakh, officials said.

> As many as 72,530 health workers in Kerala have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, including 18,450 on the day, Health Minister KK Shailaja, said.

> Faced with the problem of circulation of rumours about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, the Centre has asked the states to check the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take penal action against those who are found to be involved in dissemination of wrong and ill-informed news.

> Lauding the country's quick response in coming out with a vaccine to control the novel coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind said India is rightfully being called the "pharmacy of the world" as it has not only rolled out vaccination for the domestic population but is also supplying it to several other countries. In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, Kovind urged citizens to utilise this "lifeline" and get vaccinated as per the guidelines.

States Total Beneficiaries A & N Islands 2,369 Andhra Pradesh 1,55,453 Bihar 88,200 Chhattisgarh 40,022 Karnataka 2,30,119 Kerala 71,976 Madhya Pradesh 56,586 Tamil Nadu 68,916 Telangana 1,17,978 West Bengal 1,21,615 Chandigarh 1,928 Odisha 1,77,090 Punjab 39,414 Haryana 1,05,419

Here is the state-wise vaccination:

(With inputs from PTI)