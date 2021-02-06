COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 3.31 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine in India on February 5

Source: AP

A total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,04,781 sessions held till the evening of February 5, the 21st day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 5, 3,31,029 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6.00 pm, the ministry said.

A total of 96,28,179 healthcare workers and 78,51,249 frontline workers have been registered for COVID-19 vaccination till February 3, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has told the Lok Sabha. The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for the vaccination of an estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers is about Rs 480 crore, Vardhan said in a written reply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> The Uttar Pradesh government began inoculating the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers on February 5, including police personnel and municipal officials, administering over 54,000 doses to people in a single day, an official said. Frontline workers include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others.

> Just two days before pharma major Pfizer announced withdrawal of its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, an expert panel of the country's drugs regulatory authority had recommended against granting such approval to the firm at this stage, according to officials. Pfizer has said that it has decided to withdraw its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

> At least 16,675 health workers in Assam received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine on the day, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 77,264, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. 'Covishield' vaccine was given to 15,360 beneficiaries at 289 session sites, while 1,315 received 'Covaxin' shots at 29 sites. Two cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from Kokrajhar and Barpeta districts, it said.

> A total of 3,195 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on the day, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 51,573, a senior health official said. As many as 4,776 healthcare workers were to be administered the vaccine across 67 sessions on the day, but 3,195 could be given the jabs, which is 67 percent coverage, he said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 22,461 Arunachal Pradesh 774 Assam 13,939 Bihar 29,229 Chandigarh 360 Chhattisgarh 16,103 Delhi 8,038 Goa 620 Gujarat 27,862 Haryana 3,174 Himachal Pradesh 3,080 Jharkhand 8,188 Karnataka 23,291 Kerala 12,992 Madhya Pradesh 1,104 Maharashtra 35,172 Odisha 2,461 Punjab 4,472 Rajasthan 20,688 Tamil Nadu 6,258 Telangana 4,745 Uttar Pradesh 53,959 Uttarakhand 5,096 West Bengal 17,329

Here is the state-wise vaccination till 6.00 pm on February 5:

(With inputs from PTI)