MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 3.31 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine in India on February 5

Nearly 53 lakh people have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 in India. Of these, over 3.31 lakh people received the vaccine on February 5.

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

A total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,04,781 sessions held till the evening of February 5, the 21st  day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 5, 3,31,029 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6.00 pm, the ministry said.

A total of 96,28,179 healthcare workers and 78,51,249 frontline workers have been registered for COVID-19 vaccination till February 3, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has told the Lok Sabha. The expenditure to be incurred as operational cost for the vaccination of an estimated three crore healthcare and frontline workers is about Rs 480 crore, Vardhan said in a written reply.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The Uttar Pradesh government began inoculating the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers on February 5, including police personnel and municipal officials, administering over 54,000 doses to people in a single day, an official said. Frontline workers include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others.

> Just two days before pharma major Pfizer announced withdrawal of its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, an expert panel of the country's drugs regulatory authority had recommended against granting such approval to the firm at this stage, according to officials. Pfizer has said that it has decided to withdraw its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

> At least 16,675 health workers in Assam received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine on the day, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 77,264, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. 'Covishield' vaccine was given to 15,360 beneficiaries at 289 session sites, while 1,315 received 'Covaxin' shots at 29 sites. Two cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from Kokrajhar and Barpeta districts, it said.

> A total of 3,195 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on the day, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 51,573, a senior health official said. As many as 4,776 healthcare workers were to be administered the vaccine across 67 sessions on the day, but 3,195 could be given the jabs, which is 67 percent coverage, he said.

 

Here is the state-wise vaccination till 6.00 pm on February 5:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh22,461
Arunachal Pradesh774
Assam13,939
Bihar29,229
Chandigarh360
Chhattisgarh16,103
Delhi8,038
Goa620
Gujarat27,862
Haryana3,174
Himachal Pradesh3,080
Jharkhand8,188
Karnataka23,291
Kerala12,992
Madhya Pradesh1,104
Maharashtra35,172
Odisha2,461
Punjab4,472
Rajasthan20,688
Tamil Nadu6,258
Telangana4,745
Uttar Pradesh53,959
Uttarakhand5,096
West Bengal17,329

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Feb 6, 2021 07:56 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.