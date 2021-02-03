COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Over 1.7 lakh beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine in India on February 2

Source: AP

A total of 41,20,741 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 76,516 sessions held till the evening of February 2, the 18th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 2, 1,70,585 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.00 pm through 3,785 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. 106 cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported till 7 pm on Day 18 of the vaccination drive, it said.

Two states, Gujarat and West Bengal, initiated vaccination of frontline workers on the day. A total of 19,902 frontline workers were vaccinated till 7 pm on the day, as per the provisional report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta was the first one to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state police as the second phase of inoculation drive for frontline workers began on February 2. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh rolled out the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on the day.

> A total of 9,357 people were administered the vaccine in Delhi on the day. Seventeen cases of AEFI were reported during the day and around 51 percent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, they said. Covishield was given to 8,131 beneficiaries at 150 centres of the Delhi government, while Covaxin jabs were administered to 1,226 healthcare workers at 33 centres in central government-run hospitals, officials said.

> Coronavirus vaccine jabs will to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days, according to officials.

> The COVID-19 vaccine is being provided free of cost to states and union territories for vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Rajya Sabha on the day. On whether any state has announced to supply the COVID-19 vaccine to the public free of cost including Kerala, Choubey said, "The government of India has not received any formal communication from states and UTs regarding announcement to supply the COVID-19 vaccine to the public free of cost, including Kerala."

> The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out in Haryana on February 3 and frontline workers will get the jab during the drive. To ensure its smooth implementation of the drive, the registration of all such workers will be completed on the CoWIN portal by February 7.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,87,252 Arunachal Pradesh 9,791 Assam 42,435 Bihar 2,21,354 Chandigarh 4,019 Chhattisgarh 79,676 Delhi 74,068 Goa 4,509 Gujarat 2,83,817 Haryana 1,27,893 Himachal Pradesh 39,570 Jharkhand 55,446 Karnataka 3,16,368 Kerala 2,19,871 Madhya Pradesh 2,98,376 Maharashtra 3,18,735 Odisha 2,08,205 Punjab 61,332 Rajasthan 3,38,960 Tamil Nadu 1,20,745 Telangana 1,68,771 Uttar Pradesh 4,63,793 Uttarakhand 43,430 West Bengal 2,84,228 Miscellaneous 54,019

Here is the state-wise vaccination:

