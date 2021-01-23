COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries have received coronavirus vaccine in India so far

Representative image: AP

As many as 13,90,592 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 through 24,408 sessions conducted till 8 am on January 23, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

More than 3.47 lakh (3,47,058) people were vaccinated in 24 hours, the ministry said. Many of these beneficiaries have so far only received their first dose and thus cannot be considered fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years followed by younger persons with comorbidities.

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, has been approached by numerous countries for its anti-coronavirus doses.

The country has delivered two million vaccine doses to Bangladesh under the grants assistance programme on January 21. The country sent 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, 1 lakh doses to the Maldives on January 20 and 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Nepal.