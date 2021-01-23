MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries have received coronavirus vaccine in India so far

More than 3.47 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours in India, the Union Health Ministry said.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
Representative image: AP

Representative image: AP

As many as 13,90,592 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 through 24,408 sessions conducted till 8 am on January 23, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

More than 3.47 lakh (3,47,058) people were vaccinated in 24 hours, the ministry said. Many of these beneficiaries have so far only received their first dose and thus cannot be considered fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years followed by younger persons with comorbidities.

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, has been approached by numerous countries for its anti-coronavirus doses.

The country has delivered two million vaccine doses to Bangladesh under the grants assistance programme on January 21. The country sent 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan, 1 lakh doses to the Maldives on January 20 and 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Nepal.

Here's a state-wise list of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far:
States/UtsTotal beneficiaries
Andaman & Nicobar Islands1,466
Andhra Pradesh1,33,298
Arunachal Pradesh5,956
Assam13,881
Bihar63,620
Chandigarh1,157
Chhattisgarh22,259
Dadra & Nagar Haveli262
Daman & Diu94
Delhi18,844
Goa946
Gujarat46,150
Haryana62,142
Himachal Pradesh9,609
Jammu & Kashmir9,827
Jharkhand14,806
Karnataka1,84,699
Kerala47,293
Ladakh401
Lakshadweep552
Madhya Pradesh38,278
Maharashtra74,960
Manipur1,923
Meghalaya2,078
Mizoram3,657
Nagaland3,443
Odisha1,30,007
Puducherry1,097
Punjab21,340
Rajasthan43,947
Sikkim960
Tamil Nadu51,651
Telangana1,10,031
Tripura14,252
Uttar Pradesh1,23,761
Uttarakhand10,514
West Bengal84,505
Miscellaneous36,926
Total13,90,592
Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Jan 23, 2021 02:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.