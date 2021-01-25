COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: 31,466 beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine in India on January 24

A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
A total of 16,13,667 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 28,613 sessions held till the evening of January 24, the ninth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.
On January 24, 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7.30 pm in five states -- Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586), and Tamil Nadu (2,494) -- through 693 vaccination sessions, the ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) -- for emergency use in the country.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.
India has said it will administer homegrown coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN in seven more states from January 25.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> A total of 9,105 health workers have so far taken the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Maharashtra's Thane district since the launch of the immunisation drive, an official said.
> Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on January 24 that the state has emerged as a leading state in the vaccination drive with 1.5 lakh total vaccinated beneficiaries and 3452.81 vaccinations per million populace". With all necessary arrangements made in time, the state government has managed the vaccination process efficiently so far, Patnaik said.
> At least99,242 health workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra since the drive was launched, said Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, state health department, adding the state will conduct the exercise on five days per week beginning January 25 to cover more beneficiaries quickly.
> Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has compared the COVID-19 vaccines given by India to Brazil to 'Sanjeevani Booti', a mythological life-saving herb figuring in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Yogi made the comparison a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invoked Lord Hanuman while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the deadly coronavirus infection in his country, one of the worst-hit nations by the pandemic.
Here is the state-wise vaccination:
Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|A & N Islands
|1,998
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,47,030
|Bihar
|76,125
|Chhattisgarh
|28,732
|Karnataka
|1,91,443
|Kerala
|53,529
|Madhya Pradesh
|38,278
|Tamil Nadu
|61,720
|Telangana
|1,10,031
|West Bengal
|84,505
|Chandigarh
|1,502
|Odisha
|1,52,371
|Punjab
|31,326
|Haryana
|72,204