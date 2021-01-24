MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Nearly 16 lakh have received the jab in India so far

Around 1.91 lakh people have been given COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours in India, the health ministry said on January 24.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

As many as 15,82,201 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 through 27,920 sessions conducted till 8 am on January 24, according to a health ministry's provisional report.

Around 1.91 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. As the beneficiaries have only received their first dose, they cannot be considered fully vaccinated. Both Covishield and Covaxin's second dose has to be given after 28 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with frontline workers being covered in the first phase.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: All you need to know about manufacturing and pricing

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers and then to persons above 50 years followed by younger persons with comorbidities.

Several countries have requested India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, for anti-coronavirus doses.

The country has delivered two million vaccine doses to Bangladesh under the grants assistance programme on January 21. Another 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield were sent to Bhutan, 1 lakh to the Maldives and 10 lakh to Nepal.

Here's a state-wise list of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far:
State/UTBeneficiaries vaccinated
Andaman & Nicobar Islands1,998
Andhra Pradesh1,47,030
Arunachal Pradesh6,511
Assam13,881
Bihar76,125
Chandigarh1,502
Chhattisgarh28,732
Dadra & Nagar Haveli345
Daman & Diu283
Delhi25,811
Goa1,561
Gujarat78,466
Haryana71,297
Himachal Pradesh13,544
Jammu & Kashmir11,647
Jharkhand14,806
Karnataka1,88,971
Kerala53,529
Ladakh558
Lakshadweep633
Madhya Pradesh38,278
Maharashtra99,885
Manipur2,319
Meghalaya2,236
Mizoram3,979
Nagaland3,443
Odisha1,52,371
Puducherry1,478
Punjab30,319
Rajasthan67,270
Sikkim960
Tamil Nadu59,226
Telangana1,10,031
Tripura14,252
Uttar Pradesh1,23,761
Uttarakhand10,514
West Bengal84,505
Miscellaneous40,144
Total15,82,201
Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Jan 24, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.