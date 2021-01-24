COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker News: Nearly 16 lakh have received the jab in India so far

Representative image

As many as 15,82,201 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 through 27,920 sessions conducted till 8 am on January 24, according to a health ministry's provisional report.

Around 1.91 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. As the beneficiaries have only received their first dose, they cannot be considered fully vaccinated. Both Covishield and Covaxin's second dose has to be given after 28 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with frontline workers being covered in the first phase.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers and then to persons above 50 years followed by younger persons with comorbidities.

Several countries have requested India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, for anti-coronavirus doses.

The country has delivered two million vaccine doses to Bangladesh under the grants assistance programme on January 21. Another 1.50 lakh doses of Covishield were sent to Bhutan, 1 lakh to the Maldives and 10 lakh to Nepal.