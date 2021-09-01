COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: New daily high of over 1.33 crore jabs on August 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image)

More than 1.33 crore vaccine doses were administered in India on August 31, the new daily record of highest inoculation against COVID-19 disease, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report. The daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one crore mark on the day for the second time in five days, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65.41 crore.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses has been achieved till 6 pm.

The country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark on August 25.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged, i.e. four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on the CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination:

- As many as 2,49,152 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Pune district of Maharashtra on August 31, the highest in a day so far, according to an official release. A total of 81,40,496 vaccine jabs have been administered in the district till now. While 59,40,280 people have received the first dose, 22,00,216 have got both doses.

- The Kerala government plans to inoculate everyone above 18 years with the first dose of COVID vaccine by September 10, State Health Minister Veena George said on the day.

- At least 25 people were injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on the day after hundreds of local residents tried to enter a vaccination centre together, leading to a stampede, police said. Six of them were critically injured in the incident, and they are undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital, a senior officer said.

- Over eight lakh doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Gujarat on the day, the highest in a day in the state so far, as per an official release. Also, August saw a total of 1.34 crore doses being administered, the highest in a month since the inoculation drive began in January, it added.

- Indore, which was once the worst COVID-19 affected district in Madhya Pradesh, has reached a major milestone by vaccinating its entire eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on the day. The administration had set the target of vaccinating 28,07,559 eligible persons against COVID-19, and so far, 28,08,212 citizens have received the first jab in the district, Indore collector Manish Singh said.

- The Ministry of Education (MoE) has asked all the states and Union Territories to get the first dose of vaccination completed for all teaching and non-teaching staff during September.

- Every adult resident of Himachal Pradesh has got the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine and to commemorate this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of the hill state on September 6. The state has attained the unique distinction of achieving the cent percent target of the first dose of Covid vaccination for all residents of 18 years and above, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here in a statement on the day.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 3,05,79,440 Arunachal Pradesh 9,69,341 Assam 1,75,51,409 Bihar 3,80,19,174 Chandigarh 11,15,455 Chhattisgarh 1,40,10,806 Delhi 1,35,18,575 Goa 15,86,566 Gujarat 4,63,84,450 Haryana 1,63,78,915 Himachal Pradesh 72,42,056 Jharkhand 1,29,50,219 Karnataka 4,24,15,864 Kerala 2,90,92,064 Madhya Pradesh 4,65,27,368 Maharashtra 5,90,65,832 Odisha 2,23,08,575 Punjab 1,36,68,772 Rajasthan 4,47,96,825 Tamil Nadu 3,26,47,111 Telangana 1,79,99,112 Uttar Pradesh 7,31,42,261 Uttarakhand 85,15,865 West Bengal 4,10,99,468

(With inputs from PTI)