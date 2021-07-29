MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Nearly 44 lakh doses administered on July 28, total coverage crosses 45 crore

On the 194th day of the vaccination drive on July 28, 43,92,697 lakh beneficiaries received were given a dose of the vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said. Representative image

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said. Representative image

More than 43.92 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on July 28, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 45 crore.

On the 194th day of the vaccination drive on July 28, 43,92,697 lakh beneficiaries received were given a dose of the vaccine, pushing total coverage to 45,07,06,257.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said.

"Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," it added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

- Alphabet Inc’s Google said it would require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunized against COVID-19. The company said it would expand the vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

- The Union Home Ministry on July 28 said there is no room for complacency in the approach to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the absolute number of positive cases is still significantly high. Extending the existing pandemic guidelines till August 31, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said there should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy of 'test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour' for effective management of COVID-19.

- The Centre has said that about 65.5 percent of second dose eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as per CoWIN portal. Responding to a question of Rajya Sabha MP M V Shreyams Kumar, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said as on July 25, about 34.04 crore persons have received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

- The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is associated with a small risk of rare blood clots after the first dose, and no extra risk after the second shot, according to a study led and funded by the British-Swedish drugmaker. The research, published in The Lancet shows that the rates of the very rare clotting disorder, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), following a second dose of the vaccine are comparable to those among the unvaccinated population.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh2,10,25,622
Arunachal Pradesh8,32,256
Assam 1,03,41,710
Bihar2,32,70,110
Chandigarh7,80,708
Chhattisgarh1,16,14,618
Delhi98,37,247
Goa12,95,529
Gujarat 3,22,03,012
Haryana1,13,55,899
Himachal Pradesh50,67,025
Jharkhand92,09,878
Karnataka2,95,96,843
Kerala 1,90,09,965
Madhya Pradesh 3,01,50,548
Maharashtra4,27,07,312
Odisha1,60,02,839
Punjab93,93,384
Rajasthan3,13,08,572
Tamil Nadu 2,19,85,022
Telangana1,42,91,842
Uttar Pradesh 4,63,35,552
Uttarakhand56,48,684
West Bengal2,85,97,527
Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Covishield #Health #India
first published: Jul 29, 2021 10:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.