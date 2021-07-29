COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Nearly 44 lakh doses administered on July 28, total coverage crosses 45 crore

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said. Representative image

More than 43.92 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on July 28, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 45 crore.

On the 194th day of the vaccination drive on July 28, 43,92,697 lakh beneficiaries received were given a dose of the vaccine, pushing total coverage to 45,07,06,257.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said.

"Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," it added.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

- Alphabet Inc’s Google said it would require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunized against COVID-19. The company said it would expand the vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

- The Union Home Ministry on July 28 said there is no room for complacency in the approach to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the absolute number of positive cases is still significantly high. Extending the existing pandemic guidelines till August 31, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said there should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy of 'test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour' for effective management of COVID-19.

- The Centre has said that about 65.5 percent of second dose eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as per CoWIN portal. Responding to a question of Rajya Sabha MP M V Shreyams Kumar, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said as on July 25, about 34.04 crore persons have received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

- The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is associated with a small risk of rare blood clots after the first dose, and no extra risk after the second shot, according to a study led and funded by the British-Swedish drugmaker. The research, published in The Lancet shows that the rates of the very rare clotting disorder, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), following a second dose of the vaccine are comparable to those among the unvaccinated population.