COVID-19 vaccine tracker: Nearly 25 lakh jabs administered on July 14

On the 180th day of the vaccination drive on July 14, 34,97,058 beneficiaries received jabs, taking the total number of doses administered to 39,13,40,491.

More than 24.97 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 14, the Union Health Ministry's report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 39.13 crore.

On the 180th day of the vaccination drive on July 14, 34,97,058 beneficiaries received jabs, taking the total number of doses administered to 39,13,40,491.

Eight states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the health ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Pregnant women will be administered COVID-19 vaccines at 35 inoculation centres in Mumbai from July 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A spokesperson said pregnant women will be given priority while administering jabs at these 35 designated vaccination centres.

The slow pace of procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccine by private centres in some states is a cause of '"serious worry", the Centre said on July 14 and advised states and UTs to review the status daily and ensure indents for doses are quickly placed with the vaccine manufacturers.

Morepen India Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Suri has said the company can produce 250 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per year. Suri said that this figure can be scaled to 500 million and that the shots will be available in the Indian market in two months.

The Indian government is in talks with pharma majors such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to iron out legal issues around indemnity, to enable India to import COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX inoculation programme and US bilateral donations, sources told Moneycontrol. Manufacturers are demanding indemnity, or legal protection against any product liability claims, as the vaccines are approved for emergency use in record time due to pandemic situation, and there could be unexpected serious adverse events (SAEs).

Administering a full dose of a standard blood thinner early to moderately ill hospitalised patients with COVID-19 could halt the formation of blood clots and reduce the risk of severe disease and death, according to a new study.

Amid complaints by some states about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said "useless" statements are being made only to create panic among the people, and asserted that states know very well when and in what quantity they will get the doses. The Centre has informed states about the allocation of doses in advance, he said. In a series of tweets, Mandaviya said the availability of vaccines can be better understood by an "actual analysis of the facts".

Amid fears over the onset of a likely third COVID-19 wave, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed the states that the second wave of pandemic is "not over yet". The MHA, in an advisory issued to the state chief secretaries on July 14, said coronavirus-appropriate behaviour must be strictly followed, and stringent restrictions must be reimposed in areas where the safety norms are flouted.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,80,40,284 Arunachal Pradesh 7,36,399 Assam 84,75,159 Bihar 1,93,04,555 Chandigarh 6,46,643 Chhattisgarh 1,06,28,139 Delhi 91,53,718 Goa 11,44,976 Gujarat 2,85,03,868 Haryana 1,01,87,302 Himachal Pradesh 44,47,275 Jharkhand 79,70,496 Karnataka 2,64,85,333 Kerala 1,62,06,280 Madhya Pradesh 2,45,68,104 Maharashtra 3,79,24,359 Odisha 1,38,17,163 Punjab 85,63,884 Rajasthan 2,74,43,848 Tamil Nadu 1,85,49,626 Telangana 1,28,40,922 Uttar Pradesh 3,88,37,852 Uttarakhand 50,24,457 West Bengal 2,50,34,906

(With inputs from PTI)