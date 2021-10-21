COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: India achieves 100-crore-vaccinations milestone on October 21

Representative image.

India has achieved the milestone of 100 crore (one billion) vaccinations on October 21.

India accounts for about 15 percent of the total vaccine doses administered worldwide as of October 21. It has taken India 278 days to administer a total of 1 billion vaccine doses. Health and policy experts say that achieving the one-crore-mark is a remarkable feat, given the size of the country and its population.

About 30 percent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated, 44 percent of those above 18 years have received their first dose.

The country has had 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours and the active caseload stands at 1,78,831. Notably, active cases account for less than 1 percent of total cases, currently at 0.52 percent, then lowest since March 2020.

India has also recorded 17,561 recoveries taking total recoveries to 33,495,808. The recovery rate is currently at 98.15 percent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 59.57 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

The vaccination drive has picked pace over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

In other major developments, children aged 5-11 years will soon be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine shots at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacies, and potentially even their respective schools, the White House said on October 20 as it detailed plans for the expected authorisation of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a few weeks. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

