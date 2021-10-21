MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: India achieves 100-crore-vaccinations milestone on October 21

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: India accounts for about 15 percent of the total vaccine doses administered worldwide as of October 21.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
Representative image.

India has achieved the milestone of 100 crore (one billion) vaccinations on October 21.

India accounts for about 15 percent of the total vaccine doses administered worldwide as of October 21. It has taken India 278 days to administer a total of 1 billion vaccine doses. Health and policy experts say that achieving the one-crore-mark is a remarkable feat, given the size of the country and its population.

About 30 percent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated, 44 percent of those above 18 years have received their first dose.

100 Crore Vaccination LIVE Updates

The country has had 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours and the active caseload stands at 1,78,831. Notably, active cases account for less than 1 percent of total cases, currently at 0.52 percent, then lowest since March 2020.

COVID-19 Vaccine

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

India has also recorded 17,561 recoveries taking total recoveries to 33,495,808. The recovery rate is currently at 98.15 percent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 59.57 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

The vaccination drive has picked pace over the last few weeks. It took the country 85 days to give the first 10 crore doses, the next 10 crore took 45 days and, in another 29 days, India touched the 30-crore mark.

By the next 24 days, the count reached 40 crore and in the following 20 days, it crossed 50-crore mark on August 6. By September 13, 75 crore vaccines had been given. The biggest jump, however, came on September 17, when more than 2.1 crore doses were given in a day.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged at four weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The next phase started on March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. From April 1, the drive was expanded to include all aged 45 and above.

The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

In other major developments, children aged 5-11 years will soon be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine shots at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacies, and potentially even their respective schools, the White House said on October 20 as it detailed plans for the expected authorisation of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a few weeks. Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

Here is the vaccination count for states/UTs
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh4,86,03,801
Arunachal Pradesh12,65,032
Assam2,66,06,185
Bihar6,35,36,284
Chandigarh14,35,607
Chhattisgarh2,06,51,831
Delhi1,98,34,024
Goa20,91,154
Gujarat6,76,67,900
Haryana2,49,76,290
Himachal Pradesh88,15,097
Jammu and Kashmir1,39,77,315
Jharkhand1,94,70,207
Karnataka 6,17,76,469
Kerala3,75,68,043
Madhya Pradesh6,72,24,286
Maharashtra9,32,00,708
Odisha3,48,64,524
Punjab6,10,06,742
Rajasthan6,10,06,742
Tamil Nadu5,39,43,671
Telangana2,92,67,959
Uttar Pradesh12,21,40,914
Uttarakhand1,09,71,110
West Bengal 6,85,12,932
(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #vaccine
first published: Oct 21, 2021 11:03 am

