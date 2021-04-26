MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 9.9 lakh people in India get jabbed on April 25, 14.19 crore shots administered so far

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image: Reuters)

As many as 9.95 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 25, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, more than 14.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 25, 6.85 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.09 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Joe Biden administration in the United States is working to provide urgent assistance to India, including identification and immediate availability of sources for raw materials urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, the White House said on April 25.

> The government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus, saying walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid a "chaos" at immunisation centres. However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, officials said.

> Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18, days before the nationwide drive to inoculate a vast population is launched. Immediately after Patnaik’s announcement, the state government placed order for 3.87 crore doses of vaccines for the purpose.

> The Centre liberalised the vaccination strategy to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments following requests from nearly all states and to unleash the "combined effort of Team India" to inoculate every adult in the earliest possible time, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. In a four-page statement posted on his Twitter handle, the minister defended the new strategy under which everyone above 18 years of age will be vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1 and hit out at those political leaders indulging in "needless politics" on the matter and spreading misinformation.

> Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on the day. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

> Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the state government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years of age, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.

Here's the vaccination count in some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh56,78,628
Arunachal Pradesh 2,10,345
Assam 20,20,742
Bihar 64,37,482
Chandigarh 1,78,655
Chhattisgarh53,62,447
Delhi30,03,495
Goa3,04,009
Gujarat1,15,38,363
Haryana35,39,92
Himachal Pradesh15,48,489
Jharkhand29,77,859
Karnataka 86,73,594
Kerala 68,47,062
Madhya Pradesh79,08,665
Maharashtra1,43,42,716
Odisha55,30,174
Punjab29,95,367
Rajasthan1,23,47,953
Tamil Nadu53,51,384
Telangana 40,71,623
Uttar Pradesh1,17,83,880
Uttarakhand18,67,987
West Bengal99,69,252

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani #vaccine
first published: Apr 26, 2021 09:37 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.