COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 9.9 lakh people in India get jabbed on April 25, 14.19 crore shots administered so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image: Reuters)

As many as 9.95 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on April 25, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, more than 14.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On April 25, 6.85 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.09 lakh people were given their second dose. This included healthcare and frontline workers, people aged over 60 and beneficiaries above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

The government had earlier revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to six-eight weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government announced on April 19 as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Joe Biden administration in the United States is working to provide urgent assistance to India, including identification and immediate availability of sources for raw materials urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, the White House said on April 25.

> The government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus, saying walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid a "chaos" at immunisation centres. However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, officials said.

> Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18, days before the nationwide drive to inoculate a vast population is launched. Immediately after Patnaik’s announcement, the state government placed order for 3.87 crore doses of vaccines for the purpose.

> The Centre liberalised the vaccination strategy to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments following requests from nearly all states and to unleash the "combined effort of Team India" to inoculate every adult in the earliest possible time, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. In a four-page statement posted on his Twitter handle, the minister defended the new strategy under which everyone above 18 years of age will be vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1 and hit out at those political leaders indulging in "needless politics" on the matter and spreading misinformation.

> Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on the day. This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

> Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the state government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years of age, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 56,78,628 Arunachal Pradesh 2,10,345 Assam 20,20,742 Bihar 64,37,482 Chandigarh 1,78,655 Chhattisgarh 53,62,447 Delhi 30,03,495 Goa 3,04,009 Gujarat 1,15,38,363 Haryana 35,39,92 Himachal Pradesh 15,48,489 Jharkhand 29,77,859 Karnataka 86,73,594 Kerala 68,47,062 Madhya Pradesh 79,08,665 Maharashtra 1,43,42,716 Odisha 55,30,174 Punjab 29,95,367 Rajasthan 1,23,47,953 Tamil Nadu 53,51,384 Telangana 40,71,623 Uttar Pradesh 1,17,83,880 Uttarakhand 18,67,987 West Bengal 99,69,252

(With inputs from PTI)