COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 9.4 lakh doses administered in India on May 23

A healthcare worker gives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a woman at a hospital, in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 9.42 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 23, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 19.6 crore.

On the 128th day of the vaccination drive (May 23), 8.85 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 56,894 people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group against COVID-19 will be expanded to all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh from June 1, a state government spokesperson said on May 23. Currently, people in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated in only 23 of the state's 75 districts, he said.

> The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on the day that it will implement 'walk-in' vaccination for citizens at its centres from May 24 to May 26. A statement issued by it said citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of Covishield vaccine during this period. Health workers and frontline workers as well as 45 years and above will get the second dose.

> Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said on the day that the administration has decided to accelerate the vaccination of people under the 18-45 age category in a focused and targeted manner. Besides the high-risk population, priority would be given to districts with higher caseload and Covid positivity ratio to break the transmission chain and check the spread of infection, Subrahmanyam said chairing a high-level meeting in Jammu.

> Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed confidence that the COVID-19 vaccination drive would be expedited after the state starts getting adequate supply of doses from June.

> A new study by health officials in England shows for the first time that two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India.

> A woman can get vaccinated against COVID-19 anytime after the delivery of her baby, healthcare experts have said and stressed on the need to permit vaccination of even pregnant women to protect them from the infection.

> In an extreme example of vaccine hesitancy, a group of people in Barabanki's Sisaurha village jumped into the Saryu river after seeing a team of health officials coming to inoculate them against coronavirus. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ramnagar tehsil Rajiv Kumar Shukla said the incident took place on May 23.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 79,15,178 Arunachal Pradesh 3,23,976 Assam 37,53,286 Bihar 96,79,108 Chandigarh 3,15,357 Chhattisgarh 68,89,272 Delhi 50,91,912 Goa 4,85,547 Gujarat 1,55,15,181 Haryana 53,89,899 Himachal Pradesh 23,36,426 Jharkhand 39,22,027 Karnataka 1,20,88,649 Kerala 86,47,923 Madhya Pradesh 99,50,799 Maharashtra 2,07,60,193 Odisha 71,16,029 Punjab 47,51,745 Rajasthan 1,60,33,767 Tamil Nadu 73,90,862 Telangana 55,26,985 Uttar Pradesh 1,62,55,150 Uttarakhand 27,83,379 West Bengal 1,31,43,523

(With inputs from PTI)