COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 64.89 lakh doses administered in India on June 23

More than 64.89 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on June 23, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 30.16 crore.
On the 159th day of the vaccination drive on June 23, 58.52 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 6.37 lakh people were given their second dose.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.
India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.
The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.
Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
- Maharashtra administered more than 6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 23, setting a new single-day record of inoculating people against the infection, a top government official said. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (public health department), said, “Today, we have bettered the performance of yesterday (June 22) and administered the highest-ever number of COVID-19 vaccination doses in a single day.” The state administered 6,02,163 doses till 7 pm on the day. The actual number could be more after the final figure comes, he said.
- Amid a warning that children might be infected during the possible third wave of coronavirus, priority would be given to inoculate women having children aged up to 12 years, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on the day.
- Over 16 lakh people in Delhi have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, while more than 50 lakh have received at least one dose so far, AAP MLA Atishi said on the day.
- The Assam government directed on the day that all departmental heads to ascertain the vaccination status of frontline government employees before releasing their salaries from this month. Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in an order stated that it has been observed that many frontline government employees have not yet taken the COVID-19 vaccine, irrespective of their registration in the COWIN portal.
- The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has become the first civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to complete 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, city Mayor Naresh Mhaske claimed on the day.
- IndiGo will give 10 percent discount from the day onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a statement said.
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appealed to MPs, MLAs and other public representatives to make persistent efforts to clear any misconceptions that the public may have about coronavirus vaccines. Members of all democratic institutions such as Assembly, Legislative Council, Panchayat and Municipality should conduct public awareness campaigns about COVID-19 so that people can be protected against the pandemic, he said.Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,40,74,533
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5,17,042
|Assam
| 63,47,849
|Bihar
|1,49,46,692
|Chandigarh
|4,74,303
|Chhattisgarh
| 79,31,019
|Delhi
|67,98,262
|Goa
|8,04,407
|Gujarat
| 2,34,78,034
|Haryana
|80,63,368
|Himachal Pradesh
|31,83,966
|Jharkhand
|61,21,095
|Karnataka
|2,04,77,189
|Kerala
|1,28,14,385
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,79,31,217
|Maharashtra
| 2,92,92,642
|Odisha
| 1,07,52,263
|Punjab
|65,64,439
|Rajasthan
|2,24,71,201
|Tamil Nadu
|1,35,91,183
|Telangana
|96,25,421
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,80,17,467
|Uttarakhand
|39,20,711
|West Bengal
| 2,00,00,988