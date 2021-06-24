COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 64.89 lakh doses administered in India on June 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image)

More than 64.89 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on June 23, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 30.16 crore.

On the 159th day of the vaccination drive on June 23, 58.52 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 6.37 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Maharashtra administered more than 6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 23, setting a new single-day record of inoculating people against the infection, a top government official said. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (public health department), said, “Today, we have bettered the performance of yesterday (June 22) and administered the highest-ever number of COVID-19 vaccination doses in a single day.” The state administered 6,02,163 doses till 7 pm on the day. The actual number could be more after the final figure comes, he said.

- Amid a warning that children might be infected during the possible third wave of coronavirus, priority would be given to inoculate women having children aged up to 12 years, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on the day.

- Over 16 lakh people in Delhi have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, while more than 50 lakh have received at least one dose so far, AAP MLA Atishi said on the day.

- The Assam government directed on the day that all departmental heads to ascertain the vaccination status of frontline government employees before releasing their salaries from this month. Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in an order stated that it has been observed that many frontline government employees have not yet taken the COVID-19 vaccine, irrespective of their registration in the COWIN portal.

- The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has become the first civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to complete 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, city Mayor Naresh Mhaske claimed on the day.

- IndiGo will give 10 percent discount from the day onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a statement said.

- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appealed to MPs, MLAs and other public representatives to make persistent efforts to clear any misconceptions that the public may have about coronavirus vaccines. Members of all democratic institutions such as Assembly, Legislative Council, Panchayat and Municipality should conduct public awareness campaigns about COVID-19 so that people can be protected against the pandemic, he said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,40,74,533 Arunachal Pradesh 5,17,042 Assam 63,47,849 Bihar 1,49,46,692 Chandigarh 4,74,303 Chhattisgarh 79,31,019 Delhi 67,98,262 Goa 8,04,407 Gujarat 2,34,78,034 Haryana 80,63,368 Himachal Pradesh 31,83,966 Jharkhand 61,21,095 Karnataka 2,04,77,189 Kerala 1,28,14,385 Madhya Pradesh 1,79,31,217 Maharashtra 2,92,92,642 Odisha 1,07,52,263 Punjab 65,64,439 Rajasthan 2,24,71,201 Tamil Nadu 1,35,91,183 Telangana 96,25,421 Uttar Pradesh 2,80,17,467 Uttarakhand 39,20,711 West Bengal 2,00,00,988

(With inputs from PTI)