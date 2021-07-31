COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 52.99 lakh doses administered in India on July 30

On the 196th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, 35.40 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 17.58 lakh people were given their second dose. (Representative image)
More than 52.99 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 30, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 46.15 crore.
On the 196th day of the vaccination drive on July 30, 35.40 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 17.58 lakh people were given their second dose.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.
India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.
The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.
Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
- The Centre has urged states and union territories to conduct special vaccination sessions for the destitute, beggars, and vagabonds who may not have access to self-registration and lack resources for vaccination. In a letter to the chief secretaries of states and the administrators of UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the state government may take the help of NGOs, civil society organisations and public-spirited citizens/volunteers in this endeavour.
- Industry chamber CII has said that it has entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to accelerate COVID vaccination in small towns and rural areas. The chamber has said the partnership with SII will help catalyze industry participation to reach out to communities at large.
- As many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 30, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis, a civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.
- Noting that vaccine availability and vaccination rate have been consistently improving in the country, the health ministry said Uttar Pradesh has improved its monthly vaccine coverage from a mere 4.63 lakh in January to over 1.54 crore in of July. Refuting media reports alleging slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the ministry said consistent improvement in vaccination coverage in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has been seen.
- International travel is not directly linked to possession of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and there is no multilateral protocol at present on the travel of vaccinated people, Lok Sabha was informed on the day.
- The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch a "national vaccination awareness campaign" across the country next month, it said on the day. Senior leader Vinayakrao Deshpande informed the local VHP workers about the campaign, the organization's Vidarbha unit said in a release in Nagpur.Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
| 2,14,14,837
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8,41,762
|Assam
| 1,05,34,974
|Bihar
|2,39,74,547
|Chandigarh
|7,98,368
|Chhattisgarh
|1,18,15,836
|Delhi
|99,65,538
|Goa
|13,14,469
|Gujarat
| 3,29,89,766
|Haryana
|1,16,80,604
|Himachal Pradesh
| 51,49,190
|Jharkhand
|94,72,100
|Karnataka
|3,00,30,589
|Kerala
|1,97,83,163
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,09,71,420
|Maharashtra
| 4,37,65,147
|Odisha
|1,63,45,912
|Punjab
| 96,46,652
|Rajasthan
|3,20,40,846
|Tamil Nadu
|2,26,65,520
|Telangana
|1,45,85,915
|Uttar Pradesh
|4,76,08,920
|Uttarakhand
|58,32,045
|West Bengal
|2,91,51,627