COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 52.67 lakh doses administered in India on July 19

More than 52.67 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 19, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 41.18 crores.

On the 185th day of the vaccination drive on July 19, 33.76 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 18.90 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- It took 85 days to inoculate 10 crore people against COVID-19, while due to the "vaccine for all, free vaccine" campaign, it took only 24 days to reach 30-40 crore vaccination coverage, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 19. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination started from June 21.

- India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached, reported news agency PTI citing sources. The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India's drug regulator in June.

- The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in all but 58 centres in Mumbai on July 20 due to a shortage of doses, a civic official said on the day.

- Vaccine is given in the 'baahu' (arm) and those who take it become 'Baahubali', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the day and asserted that over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' (strong) in the fight against coronavirus. Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the session, Modi also said the inoculation programme in the country was moving forward at a fast pace.

- Kerala Minister Veena George again stressed the need for vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19 as early as possible as, she said, they were at the highest risk of contracting the infection. The Health Minister, in a press release on the day, said many such women in the State have succumbed to the virus and that the decision to get them vaccinated was taken by the Union Health Ministry after several studies.

- At least 39 fully vaccinated medical students of the Government Medical Hospital in Kerala’s Thrissur have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said on the day. The medical college, closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, was reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5. The second batch of 175 students arrived on June 6, among whom the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed the same day, the authorities said.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,87,98,161 Arunachal Pradesh 7,77,118 Assam 89,40,107 Bihar 2,13,43,266 Chandigarh 6,93,228 Chhattisgarh 1,11,00,369 Delhi 93,83,467 Goa 12,02,589 Gujarat 2,97,52,339 Haryana 1,06,96,480 Himachal Pradesh 46,07,739 Jharkhand 83,49,711 Karnataka 2,75,96,877 Kerala 1,70,59,082 Madhya Pradesh 2,56,80,142 Maharashtra 3,99,12,080 Odisha 1,45,73,221 Punjab 88,17,958 Rajasthan 2,90,05,317 Tamil Nadu 1,97,51,263 Telangana 1,34,54,097 Uttar Pradesh 4,10,51,734 Uttarakhand 52,98,941 West Bengal 2,64,25,675

(With inputs from PTI)