COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 45.82 lakh doses administered in India on July 5

More than 2.01 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on the day

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
A person receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 45.82 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 5, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 35.75 crore.

On the 171st day of the vaccination drive on July 5, 27.88 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 17.93 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- Delhi has administered a total of 83,82,845 Covid vaccine doses till July 5, according to the city government's daily bulletin. As many as 19,10,694 people have been fully vaccinated while 64,72,151 have received the first dose of the vaccine, the bulletin said.

- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre on the day of not allotting COVID vaccines to the state in sufficient numbers.

- More than 2.01 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 36.97 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 34,95,74,408 doses, the ministry said.

- The West Bengal government started the COVID-19 vaccination on boat programme on the day in an island of Sundarbans and inoculated 150 people, most of whom are migrant labourers, South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P Ulganathan said. A boat carrying health officials reached Kumirmari island for the programme and it will be stationed there for five more days, he said.

- An 83-year-old woman died while going home after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Guna in Madhya Pradesh on the day, officials said. Shanti Bai was brought to the vaccination center by an anganwadi worker and a nurse administered the second dose of the vaccine at 11:56 am, after which she rested at the centre for some time, and then left for home on her own, they said.

- The Delta variant of coronavirus is eight times less sensitive to antibodies generated by vaccines as compared to the original strain that came from China's Wuhan, according to a new study. The study, which was conducted on more than 100 healthcare workers (HCWs) at three centres in India including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in Delhi, found that the B.1.617.2 Delta variant not only dominates vaccine-breakthrough infections with higher respiratory viral loads compared to non-Delta infections (Ct value of 16.5 versus 19) but also generates greater transmission among the fully vaccinated HCWs.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 1,65,82,264
Arunachal Pradesh6,43,694
Assam76,90,453
Bihar 1,73,85,692
Chandigarh5,66,601
Chhattisgarh 1,00,48,223
Delhi 84,63,689
Goa10,06,988
Gujarat2,71,18,597
Haryana95,16,095
Himachal Pradesh40,47,142
Jharkhand73,02,375
Karnataka2,41,86,500
Kerala1,49,47,089
Madhya Pradesh2,20,16,496
Maharashtra3,44,05,122
Odisha1,25,92,387
Punjab78,74,408
Rajasthan2,58,21,624
Tamil Nadu1,69,21,705
Telangana 1,18,30,441
Uttar Pradesh3,34,94,768
Uttarakhand46,88,268
West Bengal2,29,60,808

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jul 6, 2021 10:38 am

