COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 43.99 lakh doses administered in India on July 2

(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 43.99 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 2, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 34.46 crore.

On the 168th day of the vaccination drive on June 29, 31.78 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 12.20 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

In light of the recent COVID-19 vaccination scam, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued additional guidelines and stated that inoculation at housing societies and workplaces will only be conducted by private vaccination centres registered on CoWIN portal, an official said on July 2. The civic body also released a list of around 95 private vaccination centres in the city registered on CoWIN portal of the Union government and contact details of ward-level war rooms.

As many as 18,36 644 people in Delhi have been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin issued on the day.

Pregnant women in India are now eligible to get vaccinated against Covid with the union health ministry giving the approval on the day based on recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI). The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the COVID-19 vaccination, the ministry said, adding these women can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar told Rahul Gandhi on the day that if he wants he can get himself vaccinated from Haryana as well, hours after the Congress leader took a swipe at the Centre saying July has come but vaccines have not. Gandhi's remarks had drawn a sharp retort from the BJP which cited figures to ask if spreading "confusion" is the opposition party's undeclared policy.

Flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to the latest Lancet report. The report 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against COVID-19 in India' published by The Lancet Global Health on the day highlighted the importance of sentinel site-based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR).

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,63,32,633 Arunachal Pradesh 6,14,532 Assam 74,47,893 Bihar 1,67,26,097 Chandigarh 5,41,103 Chhattisgarh 97,38,120 Delhi 82,12,093 Goa 9,60,730 Gujarat 2,62,19,976 Haryana 92,20,600 Himachal Pradesh 39,47,390 Jharkhand 69,24,211 Karnataka 2,31,52,655 Kerala 1,45,31,651 Madhya Pradesh 2,13,26,946 Maharashtra 3,31,10,659 Odisha 1,20,90,220 Punjab 71,67,659 Rajasthan 2,48,87,778 Tamil Nadu 1,61,74,712 Telangana 1,14,23,356 Uttar Pradesh 3,20,69,377 Uttarakhand 44,79,477 West Bengal 2,23,20,351

(With inputs from PTI)