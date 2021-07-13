COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 40.65 lakh doses administered in India on July 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image)

More than 40.65 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 12, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 38.14 crores.

On the 178th day of the vaccination drive on July 12, 25.58 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 15.07 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

COVID-19 inoculation sessions were not conducted in at least 25 of Rajasthan's 33 districts on July 12 due to vaccine shortage, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said. "The state had only 10,000 doses on Monday. So, vaccination sessions could not be conducted in about 25 districts of the state," the official said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the day at a tribal habitation to motivate the people there to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection.

There has been a decline in average daily inoculation against the coronavirus since June 21, when the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced, government data showed. According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily in the week from June 21-27, which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week of June 28-July 4. In the week from July 5 to July 11, the number of daily average vaccine doses administered further dipped to 34.32 lakh.

At least 24.64 per cent of the state's eligible population has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on the day. As of March 2021, Tripura has a population of 40.19 lakh people, 13.95 lakh of which are in the age group 0-18 years, National Health Mission (NHM) director in Tripura, Dr Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, said. Of the 26.24 lakh people who are eligible for inoculation, over 20 lakh people have received the vaccine, including 6.47 lakh who have taken both the doses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern on the day over vaccine hesitancy in some communities and urged people to spread awareness about the benefits of inoculation to win the battle against coronavirus.

Contending that the Centre's "irregular" supply of COVID-19 vaccines has slowed down the inoculation drive in West Bengal, a senior health department official said on the day that the state government was finding it difficult to evenly distribute the doses among its 23 districts. Bengal, which has received 2.30 crore doses thus far, has vaccinated over 1.77 crore people with the first jab, and more than 62 lakh residents with both the shots, he noted.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,73,57,995 Arunachal Pradesh 7,17,185 Assam 82,66,714 Bihar 1,89,47,260 Chandigarh 6,20,721 Chhattisgarh 1,04,01,331 Delhi 89,37,940 Goa 11,13,781 Gujarat 2,81,23,062 Haryana 99,30,321 Himachal Pradesh 43,19,327 Jharkhand 76,94,681 Karnataka 2,58,83,066 Kerala 1,59,11,448 Madhya Pradesh 2,39,73,514 Maharashtra 3,70,24,796 Odisha 1,35,03,117 Punjab 84,15,547 Rajasthan 2,64,49,174 Tamil Nadu 1,78,47,879 Telangana 1,25,90,110 Uttar Pradesh 3,76,99,060 Uttarakhand 49,31,189 West Bengal 2,43,57,299

(With inputs from PTI)