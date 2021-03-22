COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 4.62 lakh jabs given on March 21, over 4.5 crore till now

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India commenced on January 16. (Image: AP)
A total of 4,62,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 21, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.
More than 4.5 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 21, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 13,042 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.
The second dose is started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.
India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.
Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:
> More than 6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been sent to 76 nations, while 4.5 crore doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on March 21.
> A recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council has said that a person cannot donate blood for the next 28 days after taking the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The order implies that the donor has to wait for 28 days after taking second dose of the vaccine, which means that he or she cannot donate for 56 days after taking the first jab.
> South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the sale of one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine received from the Serum Institute of India in February has been concluded. The vaccines were sold to 14 African countries after South Africa suspended its planned usage to vaccinate healthcare workers when it was found to have limited efficacy against a new variant of the virus that became dominant in the country during a second wave of the pandemic towards the end of 2020.
> Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hinted on the day that he will receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he recovers from his eye surgery. Earlier this month, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about his first eye surgery and said that the recovery is "slow and difficult".
> The Congress on the day said the government has failed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and demanded that it spells out a comprehensive plan for increasing vaccination in the country. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government should come out with a plan to say that in 12 months all will be vaccinated, but "we have asked for a plan for months as otherwise, it would take decades and years at this rate".Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|16,11,084
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 69,919
|Assam
|6,47,269
|Bihar
| 19,17,945
|Chandigarh
|64,324
|Chhattisgarh
| 13,41,500
|Delhi
|9,84,655
|Goa
|89,508
|Gujarat
|37,21,583
|Haryana
|9,08,001
|Himachal Pradesh
|3,67,998
|Jharkhand
|10,25,942
|Karnataka
|25,02,109
|Kerala
|22,97,176
|Madhya Pradesh
| 23,03,253
|Maharashtra
| 42,78,482
|Odisha
|17,84,847
|Punjab
|5,46,252
|Rajasthan
|42,88,901
|Tamil Nadu
|20,86,121
|Telangana
|8,95,346
|Uttar Pradesh
|41,32,135
|Uttarakhand
|5,19,927
|West Bengal
|36,49,705