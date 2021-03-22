COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 4.62 lakh jabs given on March 21, over 4.5 crore till now

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India commenced on January 16. (Image: AP)

A total of 4,62,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 21, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.

More than 4.5 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 21, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 13,042 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.

The second dose is started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> More than 6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been sent to 76 nations, while 4.5 crore doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on March 21.

> A recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council has said that a person cannot donate blood for the next 28 days after taking the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The order implies that the donor has to wait for 28 days after taking second dose of the vaccine, which means that he or she cannot donate for 56 days after taking the first jab.

> South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the sale of one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine received from the Serum Institute of India in February has been concluded. The vaccines were sold to 14 African countries after South Africa suspended its planned usage to vaccinate healthcare workers when it was found to have limited efficacy against a new variant of the virus that became dominant in the country during a second wave of the pandemic towards the end of 2020.

> Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hinted on the day that he will receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he recovers from his eye surgery. Earlier this month, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about his first eye surgery and said that the recovery is "slow and difficult".

> The Congress on the day said the government has failed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and demanded that it spells out a comprehensive plan for increasing vaccination in the country. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government should come out with a plan to say that in 12 months all will be vaccinated, but "we have asked for a plan for months as otherwise, it would take decades and years at this rate".

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 16,11,084 Arunachal Pradesh 69,919 Assam 6,47,269 Bihar 19,17,945 Chandigarh 64,324 Chhattisgarh 13,41,500 Delhi 9,84,655 Goa 89,508 Gujarat 37,21,583 Haryana 9,08,001 Himachal Pradesh 3,67,998 Jharkhand 10,25,942 Karnataka 25,02,109 Kerala 22,97,176 Madhya Pradesh 23,03,253 Maharashtra 42,78,482 Odisha 17,84,847 Punjab 5,46,252 Rajasthan 42,88,901 Tamil Nadu 20,86,121 Telangana 8,95,346 Uttar Pradesh 41,32,135 Uttarakhand 5,19,927 West Bengal 36,49,705

(With inputs from PTI)