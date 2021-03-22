English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 4.62 lakh jabs given on March 21, over 4.5 crore till now

More than 4.5 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far. The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India commenced on January 16. (Image: AP)

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India commenced on January 16. (Image: AP)

A total of 4,62,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 21, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country.

More than 4.5 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 21, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 13,042 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.

The second dose is started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines—Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII)—for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> More than 6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been sent to 76 nations, while 4.5 crore doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country till now, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on March 21.

> A recent order by the National Blood Transfusion Council has said that a person cannot donate blood for the next 28 days after taking the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The order implies that the donor has to wait for 28 days after taking second dose of the vaccine, which means that he or she cannot donate for 56 days after taking the first jab.

> South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the sale of one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine received from the Serum Institute of India in February has been concluded. The vaccines were sold to 14 African countries after South Africa suspended its planned usage to vaccinate healthcare workers when it was found to have limited efficacy against a new variant of the virus that became dominant in the country during a second wave of the pandemic towards the end of 2020.

> Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hinted on the day that he will receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he recovers from his eye surgery. Earlier this month, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about his first eye surgery and said that the recovery is "slow and difficult".

> The Congress on the day said the government has failed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and demanded that it spells out a comprehensive plan for increasing vaccination in the country. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the government should come out with a plan to say that in 12 months all will be vaccinated, but "we have asked for a plan for months as otherwise, it would take decades and years at this rate".

Here is the state-wise vaccination count:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh16,11,084
Arunachal Pradesh 69,919
Assam6,47,269
Bihar 19,17,945
Chandigarh64,324
Chhattisgarh 13,41,500
Delhi9,84,655
Goa89,508
Gujarat37,21,583
Haryana9,08,001
Himachal Pradesh3,67,998
Jharkhand10,25,942
Karnataka25,02,109
Kerala22,97,176
Madhya Pradesh 23,03,253
Maharashtra 42,78,482
Odisha17,84,847
Punjab5,46,252
Rajasthan42,88,901
Tamil Nadu20,86,121
Telangana8,95,346
Uttar Pradesh41,32,135
Uttarakhand5,19,927
West Bengal36,49,705

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Mar 22, 2021 09:09 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.