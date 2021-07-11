MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 37.23 lakh doses administered in India on July 10

A total of 79,626 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on July 10, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
On the 176th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on July 10, 37.23 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across India. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 37.23 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 10, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 37.60 crores.

On the 176th day of the vaccination drive on July 10, 23.44 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 13.78 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- A total of 79,626 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on July 10, taking the total number of doses administered in the national capital to 88,90,766, of which 20,76,571 were second doses, according to CoWIN portal. In the morning on the day, Delhi had 2,50,000 doses of Covaxin and 63,000 doses of Covishield.

- Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu suggested on the day to adopt a healthy lifestyle, COVID- appropriate behaviour, among others, to fight the pandemic even as he stressed on the importance of vaccination. He called for removing vaccine hesitancy among sections of people and highlighted the need for concerted efforts to counter fake news and myths on issues relating to COVID-19.

- Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on the day that she would get her second COVID-19 vaccination dose along with tribals in their locality in Telangana on July 12. Stating that she had information about lack of awareness among tribals in Telangana about the importance and need for vaccination, Soundararajan, who holds additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, said she would have her second dose along with Adivasis so that it would create awareness.

- India has flagged issues such as mutual recognition of COWIN vaccine certificate, easing of travel restrictions, and portability of social security benefits of Indians working in Italy during an economic cooperation meeting between the two countries, an official statement said on the day. The issues were raised during the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which was held on July 9 virtually. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy co-chaired the session.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,69,45,991
Arunachal Pradesh7,01,700
Assam79,11,460
Bihar1,85,56,378
Chandigarh6,05,255
Chhattisgarh1,03,64,377
Delhi 88,90,766
Goa 10,83,528
Gujarat2,76,37,323
Haryana 98,48,296
Himachal Pradesh 42,81,031
Jharkhand76,49,924
Karnataka2,55,19,101
Kerala1,56,67,263
Madhya Pradesh 2,39,20,067
Maharashtra3,63,44,581
Odisha 1,34,43,965
Punjab 81,84,234
Rajasthan 2,63,31,461
Tamil Nadu1,74,05,050
Telangana1,23,95,197
Uttar Pradesh 3,71,66,392
Uttarakhand 48,89,353
West Bengal 2,40,68,320

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
first published: Jul 11, 2021 09:52 am

