COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 37.14 lakh doses administered in India on July 13

A woman is receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 37.14 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 13, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 38.76 crores.

On the 179th day of the vaccination drive on July 13, 23.11 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 14.02 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

More than one crore eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana till date, Health Minister Anil Vij said on July 13. The minister also congratulated the health department and 'corona warriors' for the "big achievement". So far, over 4.14 lakh healthcare workers and more than 3.79 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana, Vij told reporters.

The United States said on the day that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government, which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.

The COVID-19 vaccination for people travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, which was earlier restricted to three days a week, has now been extended to six days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on the day. This concession of three additional days will be applicable till August 31, the civic body stated in a release.

Over 76 percent of the eligible population of Tripura have been inoculated against COVID-19 and around 25 percent got both doses of the vaccine, an official said on the day.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told PM Modi on the day that legislators and elected members of tribal councils have been roped in, as part of the state government's mission-mode approach, to ramp up the vaccination drive.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on the day that the state is managing COVID-19 vaccination excellently, while blaming the delay in the drive on short supply of vaccine doses. Reviewing the progress of the inoculation campaign in the state from his official residence, the chief minister urged the Centre to give adequate supply of vaccines as a large number of people are yet to get their second dose.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,78,36,272 Arunachal Pradesh 7,27,907 Assam 83,72,635 Bihar 1,91,83,585 Chandigarh 6,38,707 Chhattisgarh 1,05,53,461 Delhi 90,88,718 Goa 11,32,862 Gujarat 2,84,94,303 Haryana 1,01,16,538 Himachal Pradesh 44,16,349 Jharkhand 78,73,731 Karnataka 2,62,11,773 Kerala 1,61,07,533 Madhya Pradesh 2,41,64,013 Maharashtra 3,75,16,773 Odisha 1,36,70,765 Punjab 85,22,327 Rajasthan 2,70,19,251 Tamil Nadu 1,83,03,910 Telangana 1,28,20,480 Uttar Pradesh 3,85,52,627 Uttarakhand 49,79,192 West Bengal 2,47,12,787

