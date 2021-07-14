MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 37.14 lakh doses administered in India on July 13

The United States said on the day that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
A woman is receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad. (Representative image: Reuters)

A woman is receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 37.14 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 13, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 38.76 crores.

On the 179th day of the vaccination drive on July 13, 23.11 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 14.02 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

More than one crore eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana till date, Health Minister Anil Vij said on July 13. The minister also congratulated the health department and 'corona warriors' for the "big achievement". So far, over 4.14 lakh healthcare workers and more than 3.79 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana, Vij told reporters.

The United States said on the day that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government, which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.

The COVID-19 vaccination for people travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, which was earlier restricted to three days a week, has now been extended to six days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on the day. This concession of three additional days will be applicable till August 31, the civic body stated in a release.

Over 76 percent of the eligible population of Tripura have been inoculated against COVID-19 and around 25 percent got both doses of the vaccine, an official said on the day.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told PM Modi on the day that legislators and elected members of tribal councils have been roped in, as part of the state government's mission-mode approach, to ramp up the vaccination drive.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on the day that the state is managing COVID-19 vaccination excellently, while blaming the delay in the drive on short supply of vaccine doses. Reviewing the progress of the inoculation campaign in the state from his official residence, the chief minister urged the Centre to give adequate supply of vaccines as a large number of people are yet to get their second dose.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh1,78,36,272
Arunachal Pradesh7,27,907
Assam 83,72,635
Bihar1,91,83,585
Chandigarh 6,38,707
Chhattisgarh 1,05,53,461
Delhi90,88,718
Goa 11,32,862
Gujarat2,84,94,303
Haryana 1,01,16,538
Himachal Pradesh 44,16,349
Jharkhand78,73,731
Karnataka2,62,11,773
Kerala 1,61,07,533
Madhya Pradesh2,41,64,013
Maharashtra3,75,16,773
Odisha1,36,70,765
Punjab85,22,327
Rajasthan2,70,19,251
Tamil Nadu 1,83,03,910
Telangana1,28,20,480
Uttar Pradesh3,85,52,627
Uttarakhand49,79,192
West Bengal 2,47,12,787

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jul 14, 2021 09:43 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.