COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 36.05 lakh doses administered in India on July 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 36.05 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 6, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 36.13 crores.

On the 172nd day of the vaccination drive on July 6, 24.10 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 11.95 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The Delhi government's stock of COVID-19 vaccine has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on July 6 and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise. In a tweet, he asserted that in the last two weeks, vaccination was done in the national capital at a "record speed".

- A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on COVID-19 vaccine has revealed the jabs have proven effective in preventing deaths in frontline personnel, with the study on Tamil Nadu policemen who have been inoculated showing significant results.

- Shipping industry body MASSA alleged on the day that lakhs of Indian seafarers who are not residents of Maharashtra are being denied COVID-19 vaccines by BMC-run hospitals. Seafarers reside in various parts of the country and often visit Mumbai to complete certain mandatory documentations. Due to the alleged denial of vaccines, the seafarers are facing challenges in getting jobs overseas as they need to be fully vaccinated before they left the Indian shores for employment abroad.

- Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Delhi on the day and demanded that the central government supply more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state. Karnataka has administered nearly 2.4 crore doses of vaccine so far, which is the highest among all south Indian states, the minister said in the meeting.

- After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that COVID-19 vaccination has stopped in many districts due to a shortage of doses, the Union Health Ministry on the day noted that the state has received over 8.89 lakh free vaccine doses between July 1 and 6 from the Centre. In addition, Rajasthan would receive an additional 39.51 lakh doses during the remaining part of July, the ministry said.

- The Supreme Court directed the Centre on the day to ensure that people lodged in mental health establishments are tested for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated at the earliest.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,66,33,947 Arunachal Pradesh 6,54,209 Assam 77,12,616 Bihar 1,75,27,847 Chandigarh 5,74,184 Chhattisgarh 1,00,86,826 Delhi 84,98,379 Goa 10,21,435 Gujarat 2,73,31,870 Haryana 95,82,004 Himachal Pradesh 41,15,828 Jharkhand 74,45,757 Karnataka 2,44,77,841 Kerala 1,50,62,318 Madhya Pradesh 2,20,28,496 Maharashtra 3,48,03,198 Odisha 1,29,27,190 Punjab 78,97,124 Rajasthan 2,58,48,324 Tamil Nadu 1,70,18,198 Telangana 1,19,66,349 Uttar Pradesh 3,45,24,680 Uttarakhand 47,62,978 West Bengal 2,32,05,404

(With inputs from PTI)