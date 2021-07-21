COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 34.25 lakh doses administered in India on July 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 34.25 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 20, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 41.54 crores.

On the 186th day of the vaccination drive on July 20, 21.73 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 12.51 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed the four-crore mark on July 20, including one crore doses being given to beneficiaries in less than a month's time due to increase in stock, officials said. Maharashtra hit the 3-crore mark on June 26, while the number of doses administered had crossed the 2-crore mark on May 13.

- The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Gujarat crossed the 3-crore mark on the day, with 47 percent of the state's population above 18 years of age having received the first dose and 14.22 percent of eligible beneficiaries getting both jabs. A state government release said the number of doses administered in the state so far stood at 3,01,46,996, adding that the total number of eligible beneficiaries was 4,93,20,903.

- Two villages here have witnessed considerable progress in the fight against COVID-19 with all the residents above the age of 18 having received the first jab of the vaccine against the virus, authorities said on the day. At the villages Kharela and Nota in Jhansi all residents, who are eligible for the vaccine, have been administered the first dose, they said.

- The Tamil Nadu government is planning to launch a free vaccination drive through private hospitals in the state, for the benefit of public, by utilising CSR funds provided by private companies, state Health Minister M Subramanian said on the day.

- About 56 percent of the vaccine doses administered in the country between May 1 and July 15 were in rural COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) while 40 percent were in urban facilities, the Rajya Sabha was informed on the day. The remaining four per cent doses were in CVCs that are not specifically classified as urban or rural in the Co-WIN portal, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

- Fraudulent vaccination camps in Maharashtra and West Bengal have come to the notice of the Centre and both the state governments have been directed to probe these and take stringent actions to prevent such incidents in future, the Rajya Sabha was informed on the day.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,90,36,586 Arunachal Pradesh 7,83,845 Assam 90,85,671 Bihar 2,15,19,637 Chandigarh 7,03,489 Chhattisgarh 1,12,30,619 Delhi 94,55,469 Goa 12,13,364 Gujarat 3,01,65,228 Haryana 1,07,93,364 Himachal Pradesh 46,83,571 Jharkhand 83,71,253 Karnataka 2,77,80,184 Kerala 1,73,29,411 Madhya Pradesh 2,56,92,342 Maharashtra 4,01,08,304 Odisha 1,47,91,078 Punjab 88,28,130 Rajasthan 2,91,12,275 Tamil Nadu 1,99,21,645 Telangana 1,35,02,091 Uttar Pradesh 4,15,60,132 Uttarakhand 53,73,899 West Bengal 2,66,86,542

