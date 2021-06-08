COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 33.6 lakh doses administered in India on June 7

Students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the COVID-19 vaccination process in the 18-44 group, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said. (Representative image)

More than 33.64 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 7, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 23.61 crore.

On the 143rd day of the vaccination drive (June 7), 30.38 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.26 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 7, announcing that the Centre will take over the 25 percent state procurement quota. Asserting that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the coming days, the prime minister said the Centre has now decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals will continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines but they cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

> Polling booths in Delhi will be turned into vaccination centres and booth-level officers (BLOs) will visit all the households to book slots for people in the 45 plus age group under the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on the day.

> Students who want to go abroad for studies from Punjab will now be prioritised in the COVID-19 vaccination process in the 18-44 group, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on the day. At a virtual COVID review meeting, the chief minister directed the Health and Medical Education departments to allow districts to use up to 10 percent of the doses for the 18-44 years age group for priority categories other than those approved at the state level.

> The Rajasthan government has issued an order for forming committees at the state, district and block levels to ensure proper utilisation of coronavirus vaccines. These teams will also conduct a detailed audit of disposal of vaccine doses that have been wasted.

> The Indian Army's Northern Command conducted a vaccination drive for "Veer Naris (wives of soldiers killed in the line of duty)", ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents in Jammu and Kashmir on the day.

> The gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Olympic-bound athletes and officials has been set to four weeks by the Ministry of Health, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on the day. Batra has communicated the same to national sports federations.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,09,92,317 Arunachal Pradesh 3,84,590 Assam 43,87,924 Bihar 1,11,24,175 Chandigarh 3,83,084 Chhattisgarh 71,16,057 Delhi 57,33,489 Goa 5,81,461 Gujarat 1,86,64,245 Haryana 62,92,607 Himachal Pradesh 25,36,244 Jharkhand 46,07,189 Karnataka 1,54,78,337 Kerala 1,04,58,971 Madhya Pradesh 1,31,42,438 Maharashtra 2,44,11,248 Odisha 84,55,149 Punjab 53,39,134 Rajasthan 1,78,43,791 Tamil Nadu 1,01,19,582 Telangana 68,49,610 Uttar Pradesh 2,07,11,683 Uttarakhand 30,83,813 West Bengal 1,64,43,386

