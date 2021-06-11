COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 32.7 lakh doses administered in India on June 10

A healthcare worker gives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive at a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representative image: Reuters)
More than 32.74 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 10, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 24.60 crore.
On the 146th day of the vaccination drive (June 10), 29.54 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.20 lakh people were given their second dose.
The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.
From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.
India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.
Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.
Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:
> Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the Health department on June 10 to tie-up with various e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart, to get delivery persons vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest in view of the "extra risk" faced by them.
> Kerala and West Bengal recorded negative wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in May, saving 1.10 lakh and 1.61 lakh doses respectively, while Jharkhand reported maximum wastage of 33.95 percent, according to government data. While Kerala reported -6.37 percent vaccine wastage, West Bengal recorded -5.48 percent. Chhattisgarh reported 15.79 percent vaccine wastage while Madhya Pradesh reported 7.35 percent. States like Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra reported 7.08 percent, 3.95 percent, 3.91 percent, 3.78 and 3.63 percent and 3.59 percent respectively.
> Over a dozen entities, including large digital companies like Paytm and MakeMyTrip, are looking at approval for offering vaccine bookings, according to CoWIN head RS Sharma. The government had, last month, released new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications, easing the way for such apps to offer vaccine bookings.
> A group of public health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and members from the national taskforce on COVID-19, have said that mass, indiscriminate and incomplete vaccination can trigger emergence of mutant strains and recommended that there is no need to inoculate those who had documented coronavirus infection.
> The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, known in India as Covishield, may be associated with a very small risk of developing a blood condition characterised by low platelet counts, according to a nationwide study in the UK.
> Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel on the day seeking initiation of COVID-19 vaccination drive in district court complexes in the national capital.
> India will be receiving a share of the 80 million (8 crores) unused COVID-19 vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing programme that President Joe Biden has announced, according to a senior State Department official.Here's the vaccination count for some states:
|States
|Total Beneficiaries
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,14,80,538
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4,00,506
|Assam
|45,82,985
|Bihar
| 1,15,92,170
|Chandigarh
| 3,89,334
|Chhattisgarh
|71,79,201
|Delhi
|59,11,818
|Goa
|6,08,379
|Gujarat
| 1,94,59,282
|Haryana
|65,49,595
|Himachal Pradesh
|25,66,114
|Jharkhand
| 47,98,134
|Karnataka
| 1,62,28,253
|Kerala
|1,09,69,126
|Madhya Pradesh
| 1,37,60,927
|Maharashtra
|2,52,66,452
|Odisha
| 87,99,028
|Punjab
|54,58,124
|Rajasthan
|1,88,22,045
|Tamil Nadu
|1,02,60,805
|Telangana
|73,86,484
|Uttar Pradesh
| 2,19,99,548
|Uttarakhand
|32,06,521
|West Bengal
|1,71,30,501