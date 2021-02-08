COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 28,059 beneficiaries receive coronavirus vaccine on February 7

A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

A total of 58,03,617 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,16,478 sessions held till the evening of February 7, the 23rd day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

On February 7, 28,059 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6.30 pm through 1,295 vaccination sessions, the ministry said. No case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) has been reported on the 23rd day of the vaccination drive.

India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered after the US and the UK, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs on January 16.

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

> As many as 12 states reported vaccination activity on February 7 -- Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.

> Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India is set to fulfill 70 percent of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are currently being exported to 14 countries. He said the Modi government has worked to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a-half years.

> Bangladesh launched its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on the day with lawmakers along with top administration and health officials taking the first shots of the vaccine provided by India. "We are launching the campaign to save lives. This vaccine is completely safe," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said while inaugurating the campaign at a virtual event at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Dhaka.

> Afghanistan thanked India on the day for providing 5,00,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the war-ravaged nation and described the assistance as a clear sign of "generosity and commitment" towards the strong partnership between the two countries. India sent the vaccine doses to the people of Afghanistan as a gift, officials said.

> Developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine expect to have a modified jab to cope with the South Africa coronavirus variant by autumn, the vaccine's lead researcher said on the day. Health officials in Britain are trying to contain the spread of the variant first identified in South Africa amid concerns that it is more contagious or resistant to existing vaccines.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 2,99,649 Arunachal Pradesh 12,346 Assam 88,585 Bihar 3,79,042 Chandigarh 5,645 Chhattisgarh 1,68,881 Delhi 1,09,589 Goa 8,257 Gujarat 4,46,367 Haryana 1,39,129 Himachal Pradesh 54,573 Jharkhand 1,04,371 Karnataka 3,88,476 Kerala 2,92,195 Madhya Pradesh 3,42,016 Maharashtra 4,73,480 Odisha 2,76,323 Punjab 76,430 Rajasthan 4,60,994 Tamil Nadu 1,66,408 Telangana 2,09,104 Uttar Pradesh 6,73,542 Uttarakhand 74,330 West Bengal 3,54,000

(With inputs from PTI)