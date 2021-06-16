MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 28 lakh doses administered in India on June 15

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has said that it has so far administered over 10 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the city.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 28 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 15, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 26.19 crore.

On the 151st day of the vaccination drive (June 15), 24.02 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.97 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Millennium City Gurgaon which has inoculated 49.3 percent of its people eligible for COVID-19 shots has topped among 24 cities in a Union government's survey of their vaccination coverage, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on June 15. Vij said till June 12, over 8.5 lakh people in Gurgaon have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 with both doses of the vaccine.

The efficacy data of Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 is promising and encouraging and its clinical trials are in an advanced stage of completion in India, said the government on the day. Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said the data available in the public domain also indicates the vaccine is safe and highly effective.

Union minister Jitendra Singh asked states and union territories on the day to emulate the Centre's "vaccination at workplace" model to inoculate their employees and family members, according to an official statement.

More than 1.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories while over 47,43,580 doses are in the pipeline and will reach them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on the day. So far, the government of India has provided 26,69,14,930 vaccine doses to the states and UTs through the free of cost channel and direct state procurement.

A shopping mall in west Delhi and a private hospital have jointly started a month-long drive-through vaccination facility where Covishield is being administered at Rs 780 per dose, according to a statement issued on the day. The Union Health Ministry had announced on June 8 a price cap for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines in private facilities.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on the day that it has so far administered over 10 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the city.

With the Centre and the state having stepped up the COVID-19 vaccination drive, a 36-year-old man in Assam's Dhubri district has taken it upon himself to convince people, especially those from the underprivileged sections, about the efficacy of the jabs amid reports that many were hesitant to get themselves inoculated.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 1,23,88,392
Arunachal Pradesh4,26,146
Assam 49,46,819
Bihar 1,21,95,216
Chandigarh 4,18,753
Chhattisgarh72,88,841
Delhi62,04,212
Goa 6,76,575
Gujarat2,08,30,209
Haryana69,37,134
Himachal Pradesh26,58,650
Jharkhand52,67,421
Karnataka 1,74,50,996
Kerala1,16,16,342
Madhya Pradesh1,44,81,624
Maharashtra2,64,79,757
Odisha91,72,995
Punjab58,02,605
Rajasthan1,99,81,201
Tamil Nadu1,12,64,069
Telangana83,11,800
Uttar Pradesh 2,38,29,486
Uttarakhand34,18,028
West Bengal1,81,02,766

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Jun 16, 2021 10:07 am

