COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 19.65 lakh doses administered on March 22

A health worker checks the Covishied, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as she prepares to start vaccination against COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal January 27, 2021. (Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)

Around 19.65 lakh people in India received COVID-19 vaccine doses on March 22, according to the Union Health Ministry's provisional report.

More than 4.72 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

Of the 19,65,635 doses administered on March 22 till 7 pm, 17,55,110 received the first dose, the ministry said.

2,10,525 healthcare workers and frontline workers received their second shots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.

The country has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities will be able to get the vaccine.

India's drug regulator has approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) - for emergency use in the country.

Here are all developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine in India:

> The Centre has requested states to increase the interval between doses of Covishield to six-eight weeks, from the current interval of four-six weeks. The decision was taken based on the feedback received from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19(NEGVAC).

> AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective in a large US trial at preventing symptomatic illness and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation.

> The Centre has asked the Uttarakhand government to enhance testing and take other stringent measures to prevent a potential surge in COVID-19 case during the Kumbh Mela, which will begin on April 1.

> Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said it had reached an agreement with India's Virchow Biotech to produce up to 200 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.