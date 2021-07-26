COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 18.9 lakh doses administered in India on July 25

On the 191st day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on July 25, 18.99 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across India. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 18.99 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 25, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 43.51 crore.

On the 191st day of the vaccination drive on July 25, 12.98 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and six lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1, in which, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone aged 45 and above with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1.

The central government has 'liberalised' the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers. However, later it announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years from June 21. The new COVID-19 vaccination policy is a significant shift from the government's 'liberalised and accelerated' policy, announced earlier.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> A total of 10,134 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on July 25, taking the cumulative number to over 96 lakh, according to the CoWin portal. The vaccines were administered at only one government centre and 76 private centres as the former remain closed on the day.

> All people aged 18 and above have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, leading the tourism industry to be optimistic about the business gaining momentum at the world famous destination in the coming days.

> The union health ministry hosted a communication awareness workshop for representatives of community radio stations from 16 states for creating campaigns about COVID-appropriate behaviour and busting myths surrounding vaccination particularly among people residing in remote areas of the country. The workshop was conducted by the ministry in partnership with UNICEF, an official statement said.

> More than 3.29 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on the day. Over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, it said. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 42,08,32,021 doses (as per data available at 8 am), the ministry said.

> A Chandigarh street vendor giving out free "Chhole Bhature" to people who take their COVID-19 vaccine shot and furnish proof of it the same day drew praise from PM Modi in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast on the day.

> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the pace of COVID-19 vaccination and said had the country's "Mann ki Baat" been understood, such would not have been the state. His remarks came just ahead of PM Modi's "Mann ki Baat" address to the people of the country.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,95,70,887 Arunachal Pradesh 8,15,118 Assam 97,33,541 Bihar 2,25,25,577 Chandigarh 7,52,626 Chhattisgarh 1,14,59,861 Delhi 96,84,216 Goa 12,65,384 Gujarat 3,16,39,430 Haryana 1,10,21,547 Himachal Pradesh 49,07,764 Jharkhand 88,85,357 Karnataka 2,88,86,701 Kerala 1,85,94,434 Madhya Pradesh 2,78,68,365 Maharashtra 4,13,19,105 Odisha 1,54,17,302 Punjab 92,52,016 Rajasthan 3,03,75,859 Tamil Nadu 2,11,35,771 Telangana 1,40,20,221 Uttar Pradesh 4,44,12,776 Uttarakhand 55,37,485 West Bengal 2,77,59,916

(With inputs from PTI)