MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 17.3 lakh people received jab on May 15, over 18.2 crore shots administered in India so far

The Centre has revised the gap between the two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

More than 17.33 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 15, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

With that, over 18.22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far. On May 15, 11.30 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 6.02 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Tamil Nadu government floated a global tender on May 15 to procure 3.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administer to those in the 18 to 44 years age group. The move follows a recent announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin that the state government will float global tenders to procure COVID vaccines to be given to those aged 18 and above.

> Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater to demand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on the day. Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing its best to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market.

> The number of vaccine doses administered in India will reach 51.6 crore by the end of July, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on the day. Vardhan, during his discussion with the health ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, said vaccine production was being ramped up to cater to the increased demand.

> The vaccines being administered to protect against COVID-19 are almost certainly less effective against preventing the transmission of the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, a leading UK scientist who advises the country's vaccination programme said on the day.

> The Centre has asked states and union territories to refrain from approving additional categories as frontline workers for vaccination, and recommended doing so using only vaccines procured directly by them.

> The ongoing vaccination process in West Bengal will not be stalled during the complete lockdown period starting May 16 morning till May 30, chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on the day.

> Amid vaccine shortage faced by Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on the day that his government has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

> In a bid to inoculate the state's entire population, the Odisha government has floated a global tender through an electronic platform to procure 3.8 crore doses of COVID vaccines, an official said on the day. Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd (OSMCL) invited bids from the world's leading vaccine manufacturers, he said.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh75,02,525
Arunachal Pradesh 2,94,841
Assam 33,39,022
Bihar86,98,695
Chandigarh2,79,111
Chhattisgarh60,57,680
Delhi 44,90,792
Goa4,34,399
Gujarat 1,48,32,722
Haryana48,12,859
Himachal Pradesh21,77,507
Jharkhand35,01,805
Karnataka 1,11,69,445
Kerala83,82,368
Madhya Pradesh90,82,835
Maharashtra 1,96,64,063
Odisha65,77,633
Punjab41,42,347
Rajasthan 1,49,91,425
Tamil Nadu69,28,329
Telangana 54,47,805
Uttar Pradesh1,47,64,942
Uttarakhand26,03,720
West Bengal1,25,61,156

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: May 16, 2021 08:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.